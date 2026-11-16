Daughter's Marriage Before SSY Maturity: Can Parents Close The Account And Take Out The Money?

If a daughter gets married before the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) account matures, the account can be closed. But before opting for that option, you must understand how the scheme works and what happens to the money when you close the account.

The SSY is a government savings scheme that parents can use for their girl child if she is 10 years or younger. The scheme offers 8.2% returns and can be used for the girl's higher education or marriage. It is a popular savings scheme and comes with tax benefits, allowing parents to save for their girl child without any financial stress. Parents or guardians can deposit between Rs 250 and Rs 1.5 lakh per financial year.

For SSY, the contributions can be made until 15 years after opening the account, but it matures only after 21 years. Assuming that a girl's parents open the account when she is 7 years old. In this case, the account will mature when she is 28 years old. In such cases, it is possible that the girl gets married before the account's maturity period concludes.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana Partial Withdrawal Rules: When Can You Exercise 50% Limit; What Happens To Remaining Balance?

What Happens In Such Cases?

If at the time of marriage, the girl has turned at least 18 years old, the account holder must submit an application for premature closure. Proof of age and marriage may also be required.

According to the rules, this early closure can only occur within a one-month window prior to the intended marriage and must be completed within three months post-marriage. Upon approval, the account holder can submit an application form to receive the outstanding balance along with applicable interest.

ALSO READ: Sending Money To Family Without A Bank Account? RBI's New Rules Explain How Cash Transfers Will Work

This is different from withdrawal, in which an account holder can withdraw up to 50% of the balance for higher education after turning 18 or passing Class 10. The withdrawal requires admission proof or a fee slip. The amount can be withdrawn in one lump sum or yearly installments for up to five years.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.