Cigarette Stock Jumps: ITC Rallies 4%, Up 11% In November; Here's Why

Despite trading in a narrow range lately, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant ITC shares have remained on investors' radar this month, with the stock rallying around 11% in November alone.

On Monday, ITC shares gathered pace and rallied as much as 3.67% to hit an intraday high of Rs 294.50 per share.

At 10:53 am, ITC shares were trading 3.61% higher at Rs 294.30 apiece. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.36% at 81,885.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

On the volume front, 8.89 lakh shares worth Rs 25.86 crore changed hands on the BSE. This was below the stock's two-week average traded quantity of 19.70 lakh shares. On the NSE, around 162.42 lakh shares worth Rs 473.42 crore had changed hands.

ITC shares have gained 6.10% over the past week and 11.09% in two weeks. The stock has risen 12.36% over the past month. However, it remains down 4.52% over six months and 18.81% so far in 2026.

READ | Stock Market Today: Sensex Off Highs, Up 300 Points; Nifty 50 Near 25,250; ITC, Bharti Airtel Gain, Tata Steel Drags

Over the past year, ITC shares have declined 27.55%, while the stock is down 32.95% over two years and 28.76% over three years. On a longer-term basis, ITC has gained 32.61% over five years and 35.40% over 10 years.

ITC Q2 Results: Revenue Beats Estimates, Margins Under Pressure

ITC reported its September quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27) results on November 2, 2026. Consolidated revenue from operations rose 1.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 18,401 crore, beating the Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 17,520 crore.

Bottom line, also called net profit declined 20.1% annually to Rs 4,137 crore from Rs 5,176 crore a year ago, marginally above the estimate of Rs 4,129 crore.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 17.5% to Rs 5,160 crore from Rs 6,251 crore, but exceeded the estimate of Rs 5,021 crore. Subsequently, EBITDA margin contracted to 28% from 34.6% a year ago, compared with the estimate of 28.7%.

The September quarter witnessed a mixed performance across businesses. While cigarette revenue declined 21% amid a sharp tax increase, the FMCG business recorded growth, alongside gains in the agri and paper businesses.

FMCG Business Records 14-Quarter High Growth

ITC's non-cigarette FMCG business continued to deliver growth, with consolidated revenue from the segment rising 19% year-on-year. Like-to-like revenue growth stood at 17.3%, excluding the impact of acquisitions and other changes.

The business recorded its fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth, with revenue growth reaching a 14-quarter high. Segment profit before interest and tax (PBIT) rose 27.8% to Rs 558 crore, while PBIT margin expanded 75 basis points.

Biscuits, snacks, instant noodles, spices, salt, frozen snacks, homecare and notebooks recorded growth of more than 20%. Dairy and personal wash products reported high-teens growth.

ITC's digital-first and organic portfolio grew more than 70%, taking its annual revenue run rate (ARR) above Rs 1,800 crore. General Trade also recorded a recovery, while e-commerce, quick commerce and modern trade continued to expand.

The agri business reported 12% revenue growth and 11% growth in PBIT. Paperboards, paper and packaging revenue and EBIT rose 36% and 48%, respectively.

What UBS, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan And Jefferies Say

Brokerages have maintained mixed views on ITC, with cigarette pricing and the pace of recovery remaining key factors.

UBS: Buy, target price cut to Rs 345 from Rs 350

UBS expects further cigarette price hikes to restore earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) per stick by Q4FY27, setting up a recovery in FY28. It sees an upcoming price hike in the 69mm cigarette segment as a potential stock catalyst. FMCG premiumisation, digital-first brands and paperboard recovery are expected to support growth diversification.

Goldman Sachs: Neutral, target price unchanged at Rs 290

Goldman Sachs said the cigarette business remains under pressure from higher taxation despite staggered price hikes. It expects full tax pass-through by the end of FY27, while double-digit EBIT decline could persist in the second half. FMCG and paperboard businesses provide growth support.

JPMorgan: Neutral, target price Rs 310

JPMorgan expects cigarette portfolio restructuring and further price hikes to restore EBIT per stick by Q4FY27. It also highlighted FMCG growth driven by premiumisation, digital-first brands and distribution expansion, along with improving paperboard margins.

Jefferies: Buy, target price Rs 350

Jefferies said the cigarette business faces pressure from steep taxation and illicit trade, with calibrated price hikes expected to aid recovery. It sees traction in the FMCG portfolio, digital-first brands and premiumisation, while improving demand and value-added products could support paperboards. The brokerage cut its FY27-FY29 earnings per share estimates by 2-3%.

READ | ITC Q2 Review: Analysts See Cigarette Earnings Recovery By March, But Flag Risks

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.