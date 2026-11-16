War Preparations? Trump Shares Video Of Military Personnel, Globemaster Aircraft; Sparks Speculation

US President Donald Trump has shared a video showing American soldiers praying beside military transport aircraft, fuelling speculation on social media amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The video, posted on Trump's Truth Social account, shows several US soldiers in camouflage uniforms kneeling in prayer on an airfield, with large military transport aircraft, identified as C-17 Globemasters, in the background.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Trump Mopped Up To $5-Million Nvidia Shares Days Before Chip Export Rule Was Scrapped, Watchdog Says

The video was shared as the US continues to increase military pressure on Iran amid the ongoing conflict. However, Trump did not make any announcement about a new military operation or the deployment of additional troops alongside the post.

The conflict began on February 28, 2026, when the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran. Since then, Washington has maintained pressure on Tehran through measures including a naval blockade of Iranian ports and the formation of Task Force Iron Gate to disrupt Iran's military supply networks.

According to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, the task force, announced by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) on November 7, comprises of approximately 20 civilian and military personnel. It is tasked with coordinating efforts to restrict Iran's access to weapons, dual use technologies and sanctioned materials.

According to the developments, the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier arrived in the US Central Command's area of responsibility on November 15, joining two other American carrier strike groups operating in the region. Al Jazeera, citing a US official, stated that the carrier's arrival brings the number of US aircraft carrier strike groups in the region to three.

This development comes as Iran has also issued fresh warnings. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi told Al Jazeera that Tehran would not wait for the US to launch an attack first, raising concerns about another escalation.

What is the C-17 Globemaster III

The C-17 Globemaster III is a military transport aircraft operated by the US Air Force. It is designed to carry troops, military equipment, vehicles and supplies over long distances. The aircraft is also used for humanitarian assistance and emergency relief operations.

While its appearance alongside military personnel has fuelled speculation about possible military preparations, the footage does not establish that a fresh development or offensive is underway. Neither Trump nor the Pentagon has announced that the video signals preparations for another military operation against Iran.

ALSO READ: Saudi Crown Prince Reportedly Pleaded With Trump Not To Attack Iran. Here's What Happened Next

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.