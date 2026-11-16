ABB India Ticks All The Right Boxes In Q3, Says Motilal Oswal; Upgrades Rating, Raises Target Price

ABB India's Q3 CY26 result wasin line with Motilal Oswal's estimate. Results reflected continued ordering improvement and recovery in margin performance, thereby increasing our confidence in revenue growth and margin improvement going forward. Order inflows stood at Rs 4,730 crore (up 56% YoY), taking the order book to Rs 12,900 croreb (up 36% YoY). This was driven by a sharp growth in orders from data centers, utilities, metals and mining, F&B, cement, and building and infrastructure.

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Motilal Oswal Report

At current market price of Rs 7,045, ABB India is trading at 63.0x/51.7x P/E on CY27/28 estimates. Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has upgraded its rating on the stock to Buy from Neutral, driven by-

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a sustained run rate of healthy inflows, revenue growth, and the bottoming out of its margin in the previous quarter.

Since its last downgrade, ABB India has remained flat vs a 6% gain in the BSE Sensex, and it has also corrected 11% from its yearly highs.

The brokerage's revised target price of Rs 8,200 implies 60 times Dec'28E price/earnings.

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ABB India Q3 Results Highlights

ABB's Q3 CY26 result was broadly in line on revenue and PAT, while the margin came in ahead of Motilal Oswal's estimate. Ex-Robotics, revenue grew 19% YoY to Rs 3,740 crore, driven by growth across all segments barring Automation.

Gross margin at 37.1% was broadly in line. Absolute EBITDA was up 14% YoY to Rs 550 crore, leading to an EBITDA margin of 14.8%. Margin was ahead of our estimate due to a better-than-expected margin in the electrification division.

YoY contraction in margin mainly reflects higher commodity and logistics costs, currency volatility, pricing pressure in select markets, and lower volumes in certain businesses. Adjusted PAT rose 10% YoY to Rs 440 crore.

For 9M CY26, revenue was up 15% YoY, while EBITDA/PAT dipped 3%/ 5% YoY, and margin contracted 250bp YoY to 13.4%.

Key risks and concerns

Slowdown in order inflows, pricing pressure across segments, increased competition, supply chain issues, and geopolitical risks could affect our estimates and valuations.

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