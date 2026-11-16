Mutual Funds Buy Jio Platforms, Airtel, Infosys In October; Dump HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance

Mutual funds increased their exposure to stocks across the IT, telecom and media, banking, pharma and healthcare sectors in October, while reducing holdings in financial services and insurance, auto and auto ancillaries, engineering and capital goods, and metals and mining, data compiled by NDTV Profit showed.

Banks recorded the highest increase in mutual fund holdings by market value during the month.

Among large-cap stocks, Jio Platforms, Adani Energy Solutions, Bajaj Finserv, HFCL and BSE were the top five stocks bought by mutual funds. In the mid-cap category, funds added Ather Energy, Aditya Infotech, Zydus Lifesciences, Meesho and Dhoot Transmission.

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Flexi-cap funds increased their exposure to DLF, HCL Technologies, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Infosys.

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On the selling side, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and Larsen & Toubro were the top five large-cap stocks offloaded by mutual funds.

In the mid-cap category, mutual funds sold MCX, Paytm, Eternal, Dixon Technologies and BSE. Flexi-cap funds also reduced holdings in HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank.

Mutual Fund Cash Holdings Fall To 4.1%

Mutual fund cash holdings declined to 4.1% in October, from 6.7% in April 2025. The value of cash holdings stood at Rs 1.53 lakh crore, indicating a reduction in the industry's cash allocation.

What AMFI's October Data Shows

Separately, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed that equity mutual fund inflows declined 13.9% month-on-month (MoM) to Rs 32,994 crore in October, from Rs 38,307 crore in September.

Large-cap fund inflows rose to Rs 1,032 crore from Rs 859 crore. However, mid-cap inflows fell 37.5% to Rs 4,893 crore, while small-cap inflows declined 29.1% to Rs 6,408 crore. Flexi-cap inflows dropped 25.7% to Rs 4,980 crore.

The mutual fund industry's assets under management rose 0.9% to Rs 83.38 lakh crore in October, from Rs 82.64 lakh crore in September.

Monthly systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows stood at Rs 32,160 crore, compared with Rs 32,490 crore in September. Gold exchange-traded funds attracted inflows of Rs 3,474.03 crore, down nearly 22% from September.

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