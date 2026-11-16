Why Stock Market Is Rising Today? Sensex Jumps Over 600 Points, Nifty 50 Above 25,300. Three Reasons Explained

The Indian stock market resumed its upward momentum on Monday, with the benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 gaining over half a percent each, led by strong buying in banking and IT stocks. Strong foreign fund inflows and a drop in crude oil prices supported market sentiment.

The Sensex rallied 606.08 points, or 0.74%, to 82,198.53, while Nifty 50 traded higher by 158.45 points, or 0.63%, at 25,302.75. The Bank Nifty index jumped 647.90 points, or 1.06%, to 61,682.00.

Broader markets underperformed the frontliners as the Nifty Smallcap 100 index declined 0.6% and the Nifty Midcap 100 fell 0.22%.

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Among sectors, gains were seen in Nifty FMCG, Nifty IT, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Media, while Nifty Auto, Nifty Metals and Nifty Realty were in the red.

The market sentiment has been improved significantly with the aggressive buying by the Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and sustained fall in crude oil prices.

According to Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, the capital inflows have the fundamental support from earnings growth which have come much better-than-expected.

The Q2 results of 2,979 companies that declared earnings indicate impressive sales growth of 22.3% and excellent earnings growth of 29.8%.

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“This tailwind from earnings growth has the potential to counter the headwinds from high US bond yields and the expected rate hikes from the Fed and the RBI in December,” said Vijayakumar.

However, profit booking by the DIIs and concerns surrounding the rising inflation are likely to constrain the rally. But in the near-term, Vijayakumar believes, the direction of the market appears to be north-bound.

Here are three key reasons why Indian stock market is rising today:

1. Robust FPI Inflows

Foreign investors turned net buyers in Indian equities during November so far after two consecutive months of heavy selling. Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) net bought Indian stocks worth Rs 84,291 crore this month so far, NSDL data showed.

The selloff in global AI stocks following the Democrats' victory in the US midterm elections has prompted FPIs to redirect funds towards non-AI investment opportunities, where India is well-positioned to benefit.

Additionally, a strong recovery in corporate earnings during the September quarter and relatively attractive valuations of Indian equities have encouraged foreign investors to use the opportunity to accumulate fairly valued large-cap stocks.

2. Drop In Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices extended losses after falling for two weeks. Brent crude futures declined 0.57% to $95.29 a barrel, after falling more than 2% last week. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $88.34 a barrel, down 0.25%.

Goldman Sachs expects Brent crude to average $88 a barrel next year and slip to $78 by December 2027 as a return to surplus weighs on markets.

3. Rally In Banking Stocks

Banking stocks supported the rally in the Indian stock market today. The Bank Nifty index surged more than 1%, with all its constituents trading in the green. Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and Axis Bank were among the top Nifty 50 gainers.

Technical Outlook

Nifty 50 traded above 25,300 and a sustained move above this immediate resistance zone will be crucial to strengthen the upward momentum and pave the way for a further upside towards 25,500.

“A decisive breakout above this level could further improve near-term market sentiment. On the downside, 25,100 is likely to act as immediate support, and holding above this level will be important to sustain the positive opening momentum,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Meanwhile, the RSI has moved towards the mid-70s, indicating elevated momentum and suggesting the possibility of intermittent profit-booking at higher levels.

“The near-term outlook remains cautiously positive,” Ponmudi added.

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