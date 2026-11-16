Oppo Reno 17 Series Launch: Expected Price, Camera, Battery, Display And More; All You Need To Know

OPPO's new series Reno 17 will be ready to launch in China on November 16, 2026, bringing its latest smartphones with upgraded battery capacity, refreshed designs and new camera features.

The launch event is scheduled for 7 PM China local time. The series is expected to include the standard OPPO Reno 17 and Reno 17 Pro, with the OPPO Watch 5 and OPPO Pad Air 6 also tipped to debut at the event.

The smartphones are expected to reach global markets, including India, in late December 2026 or early 2027. While OPPO has revealed the design, the company has yet to officially confirm the complete specifications and pricing.

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Oppo Reno Display and Design

The Reno 17 is tipped to feature a 6.56-inch or 6.57-inch flat AMOLED/LTPS display with 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The Pro variant could feature a more compact 6.32-inch AMOLED panel with Gorilla Glass protection.

OPPO has introduced a distinctive design for the series, including an 'Adventure Cat' edition featuring a sparkling finish and an engraved cat motif on the rear panel. White and brown colour options are also expected.

Oppo Reno Camera Features

Camera upgrades could be another highlight, leaks suggest a 50MP ultra-wide camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor with 3.5x optical zoom and a 50MP selfie camera on the standard model. The Pro variant could feature a primary sensor of up to 200MP.

New software features may include six-second motion photo recording and improved 4K HDR video capabilities.

Oppo Reno Battery and Performance

Both smartphones are expected to support 80W SUPERVOC fast charging. The Reno 17 could pack a 7,000mAh to 8,000mAh battery, while the Pro model may feature a 7,200mAh cell.

Under the hood, the standard model is tipped to use the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, while the Pro could feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8550 processor. Metal frames, IP68 protection, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 are also expected in select variants.

OPPO Reno 17 Series: Expected Price and Availability

The standard OPPO Reno 17 is expected to be priced between Rs 50,000 and Rs 70,000 in India, depending on the storage and RAM configurations. The Pro model is likely to command a higher price due to its upgraded processor, display and camera capabilities. These prices remain speculative until the official announcement.

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