Ravie Dubey On Taking The Role Of Lakshman: 'I Was Scared Of Disappointing Ramayana Makers'

Ravie Dubey is overwhelmed with the love coming his way following the success of his latest film, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. The actor, who plays Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic, has received widespread appreciation for his portrayal of Lord Rama's younger brother.

On Sunday, November 15, Ravie took to Instagram to thank audiences for embracing his performance. Along with the note, the actor shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the film. The carousel featured him dressed as Lakshman, holding a bow and arrow during filming, and posing with his co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.

Reflecting on the response to his performance, Ravie revealed that the appreciation had made him feel truly seen as an actor. He wrote, "On the morning of 5th November 2026, I woke up and felt something I'd forgotten the feeling of. I felt ‘seen', and the love in it felt infinite. I think that's all an actor truly wants. That someone gives your work a chance. That something you felt while doing it reaches someone else, and they feel enough to tell you about it. What a gift that is. I'm still in disbelief as I write this. All I feel is gratitude." [sic]

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Ravie Dubey On His Fears And Finding A Connection With Lakshman

The actor also opened up about his understanding of Lakshman's character and how he approached the role. He then spoke about his connection with Lakshman, "Shri Lakshman had no ambitions for himself; he was content to stand a step behind Shri Ram and Maa Sita, ready for duty whenever they needed him. I found that so beautiful, so noble. In whatever small measure I could, I wanted to bring that same feeling of service and duty to Ramayana and be ready when I'm called upon. Offer All I could mentally, physically and spiritually. That was truly all I wanted but You all rewarded me with so much more."

Ravie further admitted, "I was scared. What if I'd disappointed these incredible people who trusted me with something so important? What if I'd done too little? What if I'd gone overboard? What if I'd done a disservice to Shri Lakshman, to Ramayana itself. And then came your love. I wish I could tell each of you that it has done for me. There's so much joy in it, of course. But there's also a very tender relief. To have served Ram Katha in even the smallest way fills my heart. I'm sure my ancestors, wherever they are, are leaping with joy."

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Ravie Dubey Thanks Nitesh Tiwari, Namit Malhotra And Mukesh Chhabra

Ravie further expressed his gratitude to casting director Mukesh Chhabra, producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari for giving him the opportunity to play Lakshman.

He added, "@castingchhabra bhai, that one call from you has truly changed my life m so grateful, @iamnamitmalhotra sir, @niteshtiwari22 sir, you are rare human beings & I am indebted you put me on a set with the greatest talent in the world. A set where I was the most junior and the least accomplished, and yet from the day I walked in, you gave me just as much love, just as much respect and just as much room to do my work."

Concluding his note, the actor wrote, "Siya Ram has held us in their embrace, and Shri Hanuman is carrying us forward on his shoulders. While shri Lakshman fiercely protects us, thank you all for seeing me. Thank you for giving Shri Lakshman so much love. I don't know what to do with the enormity of it. I bow my head in gratitude and I pray and promise to spend my life being worthy of it."

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Ramayana Cast, Release

Made under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend was jointly produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, the ambitious project also featured Ravie Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, and Lara Dutta.

The film has collected Rs 760.60 crore net in India and Rs 1384.50 crore worldwide in eleven days of release, as per trade tracker Sacnilk.

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