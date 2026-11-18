Salim Khan and Salma Khan celebrated 62 years of marriage on Wednesday, with their son Sohail Khan marking the occasion with a special post on Instagram. He shared a photograph of his parents and credited their marriage for bringing the family together.

Sharing the picture, Sohail wrote, "We exist in this beautiful family because of this day. Happy Anniversary."

Actor Kushal Tandon reacted to the post and pointed out a coincidence. He wrote, "Wow, same day as my mom and dad."

Salim Khan married Salma in 1964 after they dated for five years. Salma was born Sushila Charak and comes from a mixed Dogra Rajput-Maharashtrian background. She adopted the name Salma after marrying Salim.

The couple has four children: Salman Khan, born in 1965, Arbaaz Khan, born in 1967, Sohail Khan, born in 1969, and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, born in 1970. Salim Khan later adopted Arpita Khan Sharma, who was found as an infant on a Mumbai footpath and raised as their daughter.

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Salman Khan wishes family members

The date is also special for Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma, who share their wedding anniversary with Salim and Salma.

Salman Khan also shared a post on Instagram, wishing his parents, Arpita and Aayush, as well as producer Sajid Nadiadwala and his wife Warda Khan. Their wedding anniversaries also fall on November 18.

Salman wrote, "Mum Dad, Arpita, Ayush, Sajid & Warda, Congrats kafi sare saal nikal diye, pyar mohabbat aur lad Jhagad ke, Happy Anniversary to all of u & Subhaan Allah congrats on yr 1st look of Aisi Deewangi. Future ke liye advise present Mai raho, na udo na depressed ho."

Salim Khan's career and personal life

Salim Khan was at the peak of his career as one half of the iconic writing duo Salim-Javed. The duo penned several successful films, including Sholay and Zanjeer.

In 1981, Salim Khan married actor Helen without divorcing Salma. Salma remained an important part of the Khan family.

Salman Khan's upcoming projects

On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. He is also hosting the 20th season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss.

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