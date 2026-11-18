The much-awaited trailer of Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya is finally out. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles, the film follows a couple as they encounter struggles after marriage.



Prem (Ayushmann Khurrana) and Purva (Sharvari) fall in love. Their romantic dreams face a hurdle. Purva cannot leave her family, which comprises six women. To solve this issue, Prem decides to move with his family into Purva's home.



The two families are unable to adjust with each other, with small issues turning into big fights. The constant blame games and anger also affects Prem and Purva's relationship. The plot revolves around how the couple resolves this difficulty.



Prem Mol Liya also features Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Swanand Kirkire, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Geeta Agarwal Sharma, Surbhi Tiwari, Krish Rao, Girish Kulkarni, Rajesh Kumar and several others.





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Yeh Prem Mol Liya Gets U/A 13+ Certificate



The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) issued the certificate for Yeh Prem Mol Liya on November 17. The romantic drama has been passed with a U/A 13+ certificate. The CBFC listing also reveals that the film has a runtime of 2 hours and 53 minutes. With this, Yeh Prem Mol Liya becomes the third-longest film of Barjatya's directorial career.



His longest film is Hum Aapke Hain Koun, with a runtime of 3 hours and 13 minutes. It is followed by his directorial debut film, Maine Pyar Kiya, which runs for 3 hours and 4minutes.



The Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari starrer Yeh Prem Mol Liya is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 27.



Produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Ajit Kumar Barjatya and Mahaveer Jain, the film is bankrolled by Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films. Himesh Reshammiya has composed the music.



The film marks Barjatya's return to the director's chair after the 2022 film Uunchai. The film received acclaim and earned Barjatya the National Award for Best Director.

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