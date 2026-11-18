India will take on New Zealand in the first Test of the two-match series, starting on Thursday, November 19. The match will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, with Shubman Gill leading the Indian side.

India will now shift their focus to Test cricket after winning the five-match T20I series 3-2 and the ODI series 3-1 against New Zealand.

The visitors bounced back in the ODI series decider to seal the contest by 22 runs after suffering a 244-run defeat in the fourth match, while the third ODI was abandoned without a result.

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The two-match Test series is crucial for India's ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 campaign, as the Gill-led side are fourth in the standings with 51.52 percentage points, while New Zealand are on top with 72.22.

With seven Tests remaining in their campaign, India will look to collect valuable points and strengthen their chances of qualifying for the 2027 WTC final.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Date

The first Test between India and New Zealand will be played from Thursday, November 19, to Monday, November 23, 2026.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Time

The match will begin at 3:30 AM IST, with the toss scheduled for 3:00 AM IST on the opening day.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Venue

The first Test will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand.

Where To Watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Telecast In India?

The live telecast of the first Test between India and New Zealand will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

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Where To Watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Streaming In India?

The online live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 1st Test will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

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