A proposed $500-million deal between Microsoft and ByteDance could open a backdoor for the Chinese technology giant to access artificial intelligence models developed by OpenAI, despite the ChatGPT maker's restrictions on Chinese companies.

The Information citing people familiar with the matter reported that Microsoft is in discussions with ByteDance over an additional $500 million purchase of cloud services, largely intended to access AI models developed by OpenAI.

The proposed arrangement has reportedly raised concerns at OpenAI, which has already flagged the possibility of Chinese technology companies using its AI models to develop competing products.

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ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, already has an agreement with Microsoft to use its Azure cloud computing services. However, the latest discussions have drawn scrutiny because Microsoft does not impose the same restrictions on Chinese companies that OpenAI has put in place.

According to The Information, OpenAI has recently complained to Microsoft that it believes Chinese technology companies are attempting to 'distil' its AI models, a process through which developers use the outputs of an existing model to train or improve their own competing systems.

While OpenAI has blocked Chinese technology companies from directly accessing its AI models, Microsoft's separate cloud services arrangements could create a potential route for ByteDance to use those models.

The discussions therefore highlight a growing tension between Microsoft's commercial interests in expanding its cloud and AI business and OpenAI's concerns over the use of its technology by Chinese competitors.

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At 10:11 a.m. GMT-5 Microsoft shares were trading 0.15% higher at $507.02.

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