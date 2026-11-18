If you're preparing for your school assembly bulletin for November 19, you've reached the right place as you will get all the top news headlines from India and around the world in one go. From Cyclone Akvan approaching India's eastern coastline to major international developments and India's upcoming cricket Test against New Zealand, several important stories are making headlines. Here is a roundup of the latest news from November 18 for students preparing to present the news during their morning school assembly on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

The Top National News are as follows:

Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana remain on alert as Cyclone Akvan intensifies over the Bay of Bengal. The storm is forecast to approach the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 20.

4. Delhi's Khan Market Retains Global Ranking

Khan Market has maintained its 24th position among the world's most expensive retail streets, according to a global ranking.

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All 23 helicopters at the IAF's Helicopter Training School in Hakimpet flew together after the unit achieved 100% aircraft serviceability.

International News Headlines

1. World Leaders Focus On Trade And Indo-Pacific Security

Diplomatic discussions involving major global powers continue ahead of important regional meetings in Asia.

2. China And Russia Support Open International Trade

Chinese and Russian leaders have emphasised support for open trade ahead of major diplomatic engagements.

3. Russia-Ukraine Conflict Continues

Fresh attacks on transport infrastructure have raised concerns about continuing military tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

4. Military Aircraft Crashes In Russia

A Russian military transport aircraft has crashed in Siberia, reportedly killing 19 people.

Sports News Headlines

1. India To Face New Zealand In First Test

India will take on New Zealand in the opening Test match in Wellington on November 19.

2. PV Sindhu Returns To World's Top Five

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu has climbed back into the world's top five rankings, while Lakshya Sen is approaching the men's top 10.

3. Arshdeep Singh Climbs ICC Rankings

Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has made a significant jump in the ICC ODI rankings following the New Zealand series.

5. Shreyanka Patil Shines In Domestic Cricket

Indian all-rounder Shreyanka Patil struck a half-century off just 20 balls against Delhi in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy.

Education News Headlines

1. JEE Main 2027 Registrations Cross Seven Lakh

More than seven lakh candidates have completed their applications and paid the examination fee, according to the National Testing Agency.

2. UGC Flags 32 Fake Universities

The University Grants Commission has identified 32 fake universities in India and urged students to verify institutions before seeking admission.

Five-year LLB aspirants will have two opportunities to appear for MH CET Law 2027, with the higher percentile considered for admission.

Business And Technology News Headlines

Amazon Plans Major Renewable Energy Investment: Amazon has announced plans to invest $7 billion in India's renewable energy sector by 2030, supporting solar and wind energy projects. India And Egypt Explore Trade Agreement: The two countries have agreed to establish a working group to explore a bilateral trade agreement aimed at strengthening economic cooperation. India's GDP Growth May Moderate: Rating agency ICRA expects India's economic growth to ease to 7.5% in the July–September quarter of FY27. Google Warns Of AI-Driven Cyber Threats: Google's threat intelligence researchers have flagged emerging autonomous AI cyberattacks, raising fresh concerns about digital security. India Advances Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production: Indian Oil's Panipat refinery is preparing for commercial-scale sustainable aviation fuel production, marking an important development for cleaner aviation.

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