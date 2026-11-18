The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has launched CISCE SHINE 2026, a nationwide digital diagnostic assessment initiative for its affiliated schools across the country, officials said on Wednesday. Within just 48 hours of the launch on November 15, nearly 450 schools had commenced testing the platform as it successfully captures over three million student responses. CISCE Student Holistic Insight and Nurturing Evaluation (SHINE) is a free and mandatory digital diagnostic assessment designed for all CISCE-affiliated schools.

Administered to students in class four, six and ninth, the assessment evaluates competencies corresponding to the expected learning levels of class three, five and eight, respectively.

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"The encouraging response to SHINE reflects the collective commitment of our affiliated schools towards making learning more meaningful and assessment more purposeful. We believe that every assessment should serve a larger educational purpose -- to understand the learner better and enable every child to realise their potential," said Joseph Emmanuel, Chief Executive and Secretary CISCE, according to PTI.

Aligned with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023 and CISCE Learning Outcomes, SHINE assesses students in English, Mathematics, Science and socio-emotional competencies.

SHINE builds upon the Council's pilot initiative conducted in the previous year, which covered approximately one lakh students across 273 schools. The current edition seeks to extend the reach and strengthen the use of competency-based diagnostic assessment across the CISCE school network.

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"Our vision is to ensure that assessment is not merely about measuring what students know but understanding how they learn and where they need support. SHINE will empower schools and teachers with meaningful insights to make informed pedagogical decisions and create learning environments that respond to the diverse needs of every student," Emmanuel said.

The assessment window will remain open until December 15.

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