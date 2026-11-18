Nayanthara celebrated her 42nd birthday on November 18, with wishes pouring in from fans and friends. Among them, husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan had a special message for the actor. He shared a video on Instagram featuring photographs from their life together, giving fans a glimpse into their journey as a couple and parents.

The video featured pictures of Nayanthara, Vignesh and their twin sons, Uyir and Ulag, displayed in frames along a wall. From holidays and romantic outings to moments spent with their children, the photographs traced their journey from dating to building a family together.

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Along with the video, Vignesh penned an emotional birthday message in Tamil, expressing how he would choose Nayanthara even if he were to be born again. Adding to the nostalgia, he used the song ‘'Neeyum Naanum Anbe' from their film ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan,' which marked the beginning of their love story.

His words can be loosely translated as, “Even if I were to be born again… I would still want only you… Love you, my life, my world, my precious gem @nayanthara.” He also added several red heart emojis to his post.

Others Who Wished Nayanthara

Several people from the film industry also wished Nayanthara on her special day. Malayalam actor Manju Warrier was among those who sent their wishes to the actress. Taking to her Instagram Story, Manju penned, “Wishing you goodness always! Happy birthday Super Duper Star!!! @Nayanthara.”

Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production house behind Nayanthara's upcoming film with Salman Khan, also wished the actor on social media.

Sharing a birthday message on X, the production house wrote, “Wishing the ever graceful and versatile #Nayanthara garu a very Happy Birthday. Team #SVC63 - #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm.”

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's Love Story

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met on the sets of the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which starred the actress alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Their professional bond soon blossomed into love. In 2016, the couple confirmed their relationship at an award ceremony in Singapore.

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After dating for several years, the two exchanged rings in March 2021. They tied the knot on June 9, 2022, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mahabalipuram, attended by close friends and family members. The couple welcomed their twin sons, Uyir and Ulag, via surrogacy.



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