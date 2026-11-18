Yeh Prem Mol Liya is set to bring Sooraj Barjatya's signature romantic family drama to theatres later this month. According to Bollywood Hungama, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) issued the certificate for Yeh Prem Mol Liya on November 17. The film has been passed with a U/A 13+ certificate.

This is only the second time a Sooraj Barjatya directorial has received a U/A rating. The first was Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, which was released in 2003 and starred Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

The CBFC listing also reveals that the film has a runtime of 173 minutes, which is two hours and 53 minutes. With this duration, Yeh Prem Mol Liya becomes the third-longest film of Barjatya's directorial career.

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His longest film is Hum Aapke Hain Koun, with a runtime of three hours and 13 minutes. It is followed by his debut directorial, Maine Pyar Kiya, which runs for three hours and four minutes.

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Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari lead the cast

Ayushmann Khurrana plays Prem, while Sharvari stars as Purva. The supporting cast features Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Shaad Randhawa and Swanand Kirkire.

The film also stars Geeta Agarwal Sharma, Surbhi Tiwari, Shruti Seth, Krish Rao and Ashnoor Kuckreja.

Produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Ajit Kumar Barjatya and Mahaveer Jain, the film is backed by Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films. Himesh Reshammiya has composed the music.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 27, 2026, with Yash Raj Films handling its distribution.

Sharvari on working with Sooraj Barjatya

Sharvari previously expressed her excitement about being part of the project. Sharing a story on Instagram, she wrote, "The journey of Yeh Prem Mol Liya - a very very special film has been filled with gratitude, blessings, positivity and all things amazing."

She added, "To be directed by Sooraj sir is my biggest dream come true! And sharing this journey alongside Ayushmann makes it even more special. Can't wait for you all to experience this on 27th November 2026, in theatres!"

The film marks Barjatya's return to the director's chair after Uunchai. Released in 2022, the film received critical acclaim and earned Barjatya the National Award for Best Director.

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