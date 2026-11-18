Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah will share the stage on an upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5. The episode marks Shreya's return to Kapil Sharma's show after 14 years, with the singer joining the rapper for an evening of music, banter and comedy.

The promo shows Shreya talking about how long she had waited to appear on the show. She also shares a few light-hearted exchanges with Badshah, as the two tease each other about their personalities.

The singers will also perform together, bringing their distinct musical styles to the stage.

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Badshah calls Shreya Ghoshal the 'real BadBoy Shah'

Badshah brings some humour to the conversation by teasing Shreya and jokingly calling her the "real BadBoy Shah", leaving everyone on set laughing.

Shreya also shares an interesting detail about her equation with Badshah. She reveals that she calls him 'pookie' and describes the softer side of his personality. She says, "Woh (Badshah) jitne baddie dikhte hain, utne hi softie hain andar."

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Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah's friendship goes back to Indian Idol

Shreya and Badshah became good friends while serving as judges on Indian Idol. Their easy rapport was often on display, with the two frequently pulling each other's leg and sharing light-hearted moments on the show.

The two also shared lighter moments away from the judging panel, including sharing meal tiffins and playing pranks on each other. Their equation has remained a talking point among viewers, making their appearance together on Kapil Sharma's show another opportunity to see their playful side.

Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda will also feature in the episode with their comedy acts. Their performances will add to the lighter moments as Kapil Sharma interacts with the guests.

Netflix India shared the promo on social media and wrote, "Sur bhi honge, swag bhi hoga aur entertainment toh pakka hai! Watch Shreya Ghoshal & Badshah on The Great Indian Kapil Show on 21st November 2026 at 8 PM, streaming only on Netflix."

Meanwhile, Shreya continues to be associated with new music. Her latest track, 'Ji Ji Re Ji', is from the upcoming film Eetha, released on November 17. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor, while the song has been composed by Ajay-Atul and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari appeared earlier

Earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show alongside filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya to promote their upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

The film is directed by Sooraj Barjatya and features an ensemble cast including Saumya Tandon and Supriya Pathak. Yeh Prem Mol Liya is scheduled to release in theatres on November 27, 2026.

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