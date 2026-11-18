Cyclone Akvan is expected to make landfall along the coasts of North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha by the afternoon of November 20, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

According to Mohapatra, the cyclone is likely to hit the coast between Narsapur and Puri, with wind speeds expected to reach 90-100 kmph and gusts of up to 110 kmph.

"It will hit between Narsapur and Puri, the coasts of North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha, by the afternoon of 20th November," Mohapatra noted.

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"At that time, its wind speed is likely to be between 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph...Railway traffic, air traffic and surface transport like Indian Railways and national highways can get disrupted," he added.

The IMD chief warned that the cyclone could disrupt railway, air and road traffic, including operations on national highways. He also stated that sea conditions are likely to remain high to very high in coastal areas, making it unsafe for fishing and shipping activities.

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"It is not safe for fishermen and shipping, especially in the west-central Bay of Bengal, northwest Bay of Bengal and south Bay of Bengal until 20th November," Mohapatra said.

He added that the IMD is monitoring the cyclone every three hours and will continue to provide updates on its movement and possible impact.

Storm Surge, Heavy Rainfall Likely

Mohapatra also warned of a storm surge and tidal waves measuring around 1-1.2 metres in coastal and low-lying areas of North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha.

Extremely heavy rainfall is likely in the affected regions, particularly North Andhra Pradesh, South Odisha and Coastal Odisha. The IMD has also warned of possible landslides in hilly areas and soil erosion.

The cyclone could further trigger landslides, coastal flooding and flash flooding in urban areas, Mohapatra said.

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With the system expected to affect coastal regions by November 20, the IMD is continuing to monitor its progress and provide information at regular intervals.

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