Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan is moving towards India's east coast and is expected to make landfall between north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha by Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

According to the IMD, Akvan is likely to cross the North Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Odisha coasts, between Narsapur and Puri, by noon on November 20. The weather office expects it to still be a severe cyclonic storm when it hits, with sustained winds of 90 to 100 kmph and gusts of up to 110 kmph.

Where Is Akvan Now?

At 11.30 am on Wednesday, the storm was over the west-central and adjoining central parts of the south Bay of Bengal, near latitude 13.1°N and longitude 85.4°E. Over the previous six hours, it had moved north-northwest at about 8 kmph.

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It was then around 540 km southeast of Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and 570 km east of Chennai. It was also about 600 km south-southeast of Kalingapatnam, 690 km south of Gopalpur and 750 km south of Puri in Odisha.

How The Storm Built Up

IMD's tracking charts show that Akvan formed as a depression early on November 15 and turned into a deep depression late that night. It strengthened into a cyclonic storm on the evening of November 16, and by the early hours of November 18, it had become a severe cyclonic storm, a category that covers winds of 48 to 63 knots.

Route After Landfall

The IMD's forecast track shows Akvan picking up slight strength before it nears the coast, with winds touching about 55 knots through Thursday. After crossing the coast, it is expected to keep moving north over land and weaken quickly.

It is forecast to weaken into a depression around midnight going into November 21, and further into a well-marked low pressure area by late morning that day.

Warning For Fishermen

The IMD's impact chart for the storm calls for a total suspension of fishing operations in affected sea areas, with conditions ranging from very rough to very high seas depending on wind strength.

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