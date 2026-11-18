Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan is likely to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Puri around noon on November 20m 2026, with sustained winds of 90–100 km/h and gusts of up to 110 km/h. The forecast landfall stretch covers the north Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coast and the south Odisha coast.

Akvan is expected to retain its strength as a severe cyclonic storm as it crosses the coast with extremely heavy rain is likely at isolated locations in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Odisha on November 19 and 20.

All government and private schools, colleges, and anganwadi centres in Malkangiri district, Odisha, are closed on November 19 and 20, 2026, due to the Cyclone Akvan alert. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same for other districts in Andhra Pradesh or Tamil Nadu.

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South Peninsular India

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to see isolated heavy rain on November 18 and 21 and isolated extremely heavy rain on November 19 and 20. A thundersquall is forecast for 18 November, with winds of 60–70 km/h gusting to 80 km/h. Isolated thunderstorms and lightning are likely on 19 and 20 November, with winds reaching 80–90 km/h. Winds of 40–50 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h, are expected on November 21. Isolated to scattered rain is likely from 21 to 24 November.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to see isolated to scattered rain from November 18 to 22. Rain is expected to become fairly widespread to widespread on November 23 and 24, with isolated heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning.

Isolated to scattered rain is likely over Kerala, Mahe and Rayalaseema from November 18 to 24, Lakshadweep from November 22 to 24 , coastal Karnataka on 24 November, south interior Karnataka on 23 and 24 November, and Telangana from November 19 to 21. Isolated heavy rain is likely over Kerala and Mahe on 24 November and Telangana on 20 November.

Northwest India

East Uttar Pradesh is likely to see isolated to scattered rain on November 21 and 22. Isolated thunderstorms and lightning are forecast for November 21, with winds of 40–50 km/h gusting to 60 km/h.

Central India

Chhattisgarh is likely to see fairly widespread to widespread rain on November 21 and 22, with isolated heavy rain on both days. Isolated to scattered rain is likely on 19 November and from 22 to 24 November.

Isolated to scattered rain is also likely over east Madhya Pradesh from 20 to 23 November, west Madhya Pradesh on November 21 and 22, and Vidarbha from November 20 to 22 . East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh may see isolated thunderstorms and lightning on November 20 and 21, with winds of 40–50 km/h gusting to 60 km/h. Isolated heavy rain is also likely over east Madhya Pradesh on 21 November.

East India

Odisha is likely to see isolated extremely heavy rain and thundersqualls on November 19 and 20, with winds of 50–60 km/h gusting to 70 km/h. Isolated to scattered rain is forecast for 18 November and from November 21 to 23. Isolated heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning are likely on 18 and 21 November, with winds of 40–50 km/h gusting to 60 km/h.

Gangetic West Bengal is likely to see fairly widespread to widespread rain from November 19 and 20, with isolated heavy rain on November 19 and 21 and isolated very heavy rain on November 20. Isolated to scattered rain is likely on 18 November and from November 22 to 24. Isolated thunderstorms and lightning are expected on November 19 and 20, with winds of 40–50 km/h gusting to 60 km/h. Winds of 30–40 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, are likely on 18 and 21 November.

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