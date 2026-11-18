Hours after Dia Mirza's cryptic Instagram post calling Nawazuddin Siddiqui a “nightmare to work with” left fans raising their eyebrows, JioHotstar has officially unveiled the first teaser for Dr. Hassan. Serving as the official Indian adaptation of the iconic American series House, the Rohan Sippy directorial casts Nawazuddin as a brilliant yet notoriously abrasive diagnostician, while Dia plays the hospital head tasked with keeping him in check.

The teaser features an unusual doctor, a medical genius whose knack for solving the most puzzling medical cases is matched by a personality just as eccentric. Commissioned by JioHotstar and produced by Banijay Asia, the series brings the format of the much-loved medical series, licensed by NBCUniversal Formats, part of Universal Studios Group, for Indian viewers.

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What Drew Nawazuddin To The Role?

Nawazuddin steps into the role of Dr. Hassan, a doctor whose remarkable diagnostic instincts help him identify rare and complicated medical conditions. His brilliance, however, carries its own quirks. While his skills are exceptional, Dr. Hassan's behaviour and approach to those around him are anything but conventional.

The series combines a typical medical drama with sharp humour and compelling interpersonal dynamics, giving the story a different flavour from a typical hospital drama.

Sharing what made him come on board, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said in a statement, “Growing up, I remember spending time around clinics and dispensaries in my hometown, and there were always such interesting people and situations unfolding there. Some of those memories came back to me when I read Dr. Hassan.”

“What I enjoyed about playing him was finding the balance between his exceptional intelligence and his very particular way of looking at the world. As an actor, you have to find these little nuances in a character: the way he speaks, reacts, behaves and relates to people around him. It was a lot of fun discovering those layers and bringing someone like Hassan to life. I'm grateful to JioHotstar for trusting me with this role. It's rare to be handed a character this unusual, and their belief in taking bold creative swings made the experience all the more special,” he added.

What We Know About Dr. Hasaan

Made under the direction of Rohan Sippy, Dr. Hassan features Dia Mirza, Faisal Rashid, Rehmat Rattan, Jayson Thaam and Smaran Sanu. Vinay Chhawal and Ketan Pedgaonkar have adapted and scripted the series, while Virat Basoya has penned the dialogues. Produced by Deepak Dhar, Rishi Negi, Rajesh Chadha, Mrinalini Jain and Shyam Rathi under the Banijay Asia banner, Vibhas Singh Gautam serves as the Executive Producer.

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The show is inspired by the hit series House. The original series, created by David Shore, starred Hugh Laurie and ran for eight seasons on FOX between 2004 and 2012. This critically acclaimed series went on to receive five Primetime Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, a Peabody Award, and nine People's Choice Awards, along with many other honours.

Dr. Hassan premieres on JioHotstar on December 11.

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