Shiv Sena National Secretary and National Spokesperson Shaina NC has hit back at opposition leaders after she was seen tearing a photograph featuring party founder Balasaheb Thackeray during a protest against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'.



Defending her actions, Shaina said there was no insult to Balasaheb Thackeray and insisted that the photograph was torn because it featured Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar.

She also challenged Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole to provide proof of any wrongdoing and threatened to file a defamation suit against those who allegedly twisted the incident.

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"Where has there been an insult? Just look—the 'Emperor of Hindu Hearts,' the respected Balasaheb Thackeray himself, once struck anti-nationals like Mani Shankar Aiyar with a slipper. We merely tore a photograph—and we would do it a thousand times over!" Shaina said.



She also questioned the opposition's stand on Veer Savarkar, referring to the alleged derogatory language used against the Hindutva ideologue in Sonia Gandhi's memoir.



"Those who insult India, and those who have forgotten Veer Savarkar along with his sacrifices and penance—perhaps they should answer: in whose lap are they sitting, and why? Do they condemn the use of derogatory language regarding Veer Savarkar—have you insulted him, or is your 'politics of appeasement' such that you are content sitting in someone else's lap?..." she added.

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Shaina NC Challenges Nana Patole, Threatens Defamation Suit

Shaina also directly challenged Nana Patole to prove that she had done anything wrong during the protest.



"I challenge Nana Patole—show me, provide proof that I have done anything wrong! The 'Emperor of Hindu Hearts,' the respected Balasaheb Thackeray, is himself seen striking Mani Shankar Aiyar with a slipper. Look at the footage! If you have the courage, prove it. I will file a defamation suit against whoever twisted the entire narrative in this way," she said.



The controversy erupted on November 18 when the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena held a protest in Mumbai against the distribution of Sonia Gandhi's memoir. The party accused the book of denigrating Veer Savarkar and attempting to whitewash history.



Shaina, along with Shiv Sena leaders Sanjay Nirupam and Anand Dubey, tore pages from copies of the book and demanded that publisher HarperCollins remove passages on pages 201 and 443.



However, during the protest, Shaina was seen tearing a photograph showing Balasaheb Thackeray striking an effigy of Mani Shankar Aiyar with a slipper. After party colleague Sanjay Nirupam pointed out the mistake, she was seen hurriedly hiding the torn photograph under other papers.



Shiv Sena leaders later insisted that the photograph depicted Aiyar and not Balasaheb Thackeray. Shaina also maintained that she had torn Aiyar's picture.

Opposition Attacks Shaina NC Over Photograph

The incident triggered sharp reactions from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress leaders, who accused Shaina of insulting the late Shiv Sena founder.



Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut called the Shinde faction's leaders "fake sainiks" and said those who insulted Balasaheb should be publicly flogged. Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar also criticised the Shinde-led faction, calling its professed respect for Balasaheb Thackeray fake.



Congress leader Nana Patole condemned the incident and demanded that a police case be registered against the Shiv Sena spokespersons involved. Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad also criticised the incident, saying it had hurt the sentiments of millions of Shiv Sainiks who respected Balasaheb.

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The photograph at the centre of the controversy dates back to August 27, 2004, when Balasaheb Thackeray launched the 'Jode Mara' agitation near the Veer Savarkar memorial at Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

Thackeray had struck an effigy of then-Union Petroleum Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar with a slipper over his alleged remarks against Savarkar.



The controversy has added to the political confrontation between the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Uddhav Thackeray faction and the Congress.

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