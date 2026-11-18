As Cyclone Akvan moves north through the Bay of Bengal, many parents in Chennai are asking whether schools will open on Thursday, November 19. So far, there is no official word of a holiday.

The Chennai district administration has not issued any order declaring a holiday for schools or colleges on Thursday. There is also no statewide school holiday for November 19 in Tamil Nadu, and schools across the state are expected to function as usual.

Until an official order is issued, schools are expected to follow their normal timetable. Any messages claiming otherwise should be treated with caution unless they come from the district Collector or the School Education Department.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ | Cyclone Akvan: Odisha Announces School Holidays From Nov 19 to 21, Check Districts

Orange Alert Continues

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu under an orange alert for November 18 and 19. Residents have been warned to expect intense showers and thunderstorms, with heavy to very heavy rain likely at isolated places across north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on both days.

Heavy rain could lead to waterlogging in low-lying parts of the city and slow down traffic. Decisions on school closures are usually taken by the district Collector based on how much rain falls and how badly roads are affected, sometimes late at night or early in the morning.

Where Is Akvan Headed?

Chennai is not in the cyclone's direct path. At 11.30 am on Wednesday, the IMD placed the severe cyclonic storm about 570 km east of Chennai, moving north-northwest.

ALSO READ | Cyclone Akvan To Hit Andhra Pradesh, Odisha On November 20; IMD DG Warns Of 110 Kmph Winds

It is expected to make landfall much further north, between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Puri in Odisha, by noon on November 20, with winds of 90 to 100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.

Odisha has already ordered schools and Anganwadi centres in six districts to stay shut from November 19 to 21 as a precaution.

What Parents Should Do

Parents are advised to keep an eye on announcements from the Chennai district Collector, the Tamil Nadu School Education Department and their children's schools, many of which share updates through WhatsApp groups and other channels.

Old reports about school closures during earlier spells of rain or other cyclones do not apply this time. If schools stay open, families should allow extra time for travel and avoid flooded roads.

ALSO READ | Cyclone Akvan Landfall: Date, Time And Location; Check Severe Cyclonic Storm's Possible Route After Landfall

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.