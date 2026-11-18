Schools and Anganwadi centres in six Odisha districts will remain shut for three days as Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan approaches the state's coast.
The closure was ordered by the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) on Wednesday, November 18. The order said the step was being taken as a precaution to keep students and children safe.
Under the order, every government, aided and private school, as well as all Anganwadi centres, in Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Kandhamal will stay closed from November 19 to November 21.
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The holiday could be extended. The order leaves it to the Collectors of these six districts to judge conditions on the ground and decide whether schools should stay shut after November 21.
Government of Odisha announces mandatory closure of all government, aided & private schools & Anganwadi centres in six districts from Nov 19 to Nov 21 in view of Cyclone Akvan. https://t.co/24DYeajUZw— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2026
Other Districts To Decide Locally
Collectors in the rest of the state have been asked to keep a close watch on the situation and make their own call on whether schools and Anganwadi centres in their districts should close.
Some districts have already done so. According to reports, educational institutions in Khordha and Malkangiri will remain shut on November 19 and 20.
Copies of the order were sent to the Chief Minister's office, the Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, the Chief Secretary's office, the School and Mass Education and Women and Child Development departments, and all Collectors. The state's Information and Public Relations department has been asked to publicise it widely.
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According to reports, the state has also cancelled leave for all government employees until November 22, and the six districts are under a red warning for extremely heavy rain on November 19.
Police Prepare For Landfall
Odisha Police have stepped up preparations across the seven districts of its Central Range, ANI reported. Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara, the range's three coastal districts, have been placed in the red zone and are under constant monitoring.
Acting on the Chief Minister's call for “Mission Zero Casualty”, police are working with district officials, fire services and disaster response teams to move people from vulnerable areas into cyclone shelters. The elderly, children, pregnant women, persons with disabilities and the sick are being given priority.
Eighteen teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) have been posted across the seven districts for rescue and relief work. Public access to beaches will be controlled, and special arrangements are in place for pilgrims and tourists in Puri. Residents can dial 112 in an emergency.
Cyclone Akvan | Odisha Police say, "Odisha Police has further intensified its preparedness across all seven districts of Central Range. Special emphasis is being laid on the three coastal districts of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Puri, which have been placed in the Red Zone, necessitating heightened vigilance, proactive intervention and round-the-clock monitoring. In accordance with the clarion call of the Chief Minister for Mission Zero Casualty, all district police units have been directed to ensure strict adherence to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines issued by the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Odisha. The IGP, Central Range, has reviewed the preparedness of all seven districts, namely Kataka Rural, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Khordha, Nayagarh and Puri, and instructed all Superintendents of Police (SPs) to maintain the highest level of operational readiness in close coordination with the District Collectors, ODRAF, Fire Services, OSDMA, Health Department and other emergency response agencies. Considering the vulnerability of coastal areas, low-lying habitations and riverine belts, special contingency arrangements have been made in Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Puri districts. Police personnel have been deployed in vulnerable coastal pockets, cyclone-prone villages, embankment areas, riverbanks, flood-prone locations and other identified risk zones. Police teams are maintaining close coordination with the local administration and community representatives to facilitate the timely evacuation of residents to designated cyclone shelters. Special priority is being given to the safety and evacuation of elderly persons, children, women, pregnant women, persons with disabilities, sick individuals and other vulnerable sections of society. Police personnel have also been instructed to ensure that no person remains in an identified high-risk location once evacuation orders are issued by the competent authority. As part of the intensified emergency response mechanism, 18 ODRAF teams have been deployed across the seven districts of Central Range, namely Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kataka, Khordha, Nayagarh, Kendrapara and Jajpur, to facilitate immediate rescue and emergency response operations. District police units are working in close coordination with ODRAF and Fire Services to rescue persons stranded in flooded or inaccessible areas, evacuate people from vulnerable habitations, clear fallen trees and road obstructions, and respond swiftly to emergencies arising from flooding, strong winds and damage to infrastructure. Police stations in vulnerable areas have been directed to maintain adequate manpower, vehicles, communication equipment, emergency lighting and essential rescue materials for immediate deployment. All District Police Control Rooms and Police Stations across Central Range have been placed on 24×7 alert. Dedicated police personnel are monitoring distress calls, emergency information, public grievances and requests for assistance, while immediate response teams are being kept ready for deployment. All SPs have been instructed to ensure continuous monitoring of the situation, regular communication with police stations and field-level officers, immediate dissemination of weather warnings and official advisories, and timely reporting of casualties, injuries, property damage, road blockages and other critical incidents to the competent authorities. Citizens may contact their nearest Police Station or District Police Control Room or dial 112 for emergency police assistance. Special traffic management arrangements are being implemented to ensure the uninterrupted movement of emergency and essential service vehicles. Police personnel have been instructed to regulate or restrict vehicular movement on vulnerable roads, bridges, coastal routes and waterlogged stretches wherever necessary, identify alternative routes and establish diversion points in advance. Particular emphasis is being laid on keeping roads clear for ambulances, fire tenders, ODRAF teams, relief vehicles and other essential services. Police teams will coordinate with the Public Works Department (PWD), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and local authorities for the immediate removal of fallen trees and road obstructions. Special attention is also being given to the protection of hospitals, electricity installations, communication infrastructure, water supply facilities, bridges, important government establishments and other critical infrastructure. Any damaged electric poles, snapped wires and other electrical hazards will be promptly reported to the concerned authorities, and affected areas will be cordoned off to prevent accidents. A special coastal security alert has been sounded in Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Puri districts. Police personnel have been directed to maintain strict vigil along beaches, sea-facing areas, river mouths, fishing points and vulnerable coastal stretches. In Puri, special arrangements are being made to ensure the safety of pilgrims and tourists. Public movement towards beaches and the sea will be regulated or restricted in accordance with prevailing weather conditions and administrative orders. Police will undertake regular patrolling, public announcements and awareness activities to discourage people from venturing into the sea or gathering near vulnerable coastal locations. Fishermen and other coastal communities are also being sensitised to strictly follow official weather warnings and fishing-related restrictions issued by the competent authorities. Adequate police deployment will be maintained in evacuated villages and vulnerable localities to prevent theft, burglary, looting and other criminal activities. Special night patrolling and visible policing will be ensured in affected areas. Police personnel have been directed to maintain law and order at cyclone shelters, relief centres, evacuation points and other locations where large numbers of people may assemble. District police will also remain vigilant against rumours, panic-mongering, misinformation and attempts to disrupt relief and rescue operations. Strict legal action will be initiated against individuals deliberately circulating false or misleading information that may create panic or obstruct emergency response efforts. For any emergency, citizens may contact the nearest Police Station, District Police Control Room or dial 112."— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2026
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When Akvan Is Expected To Hit
According to the India Meteorological Department, Akvan is likely to cross the North Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Odisha coasts, between Narsapur and Puri, by noon on November 20. It is expected to remain a severe cyclonic storm at landfall, with winds of 90 to 100 kmph gusting up to 110 kmph.
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