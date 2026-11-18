Schools and Anganwadi centres in six Odisha districts will remain shut for three days as Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan approaches the state's coast.

The closure was ordered by the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) on Wednesday, November 18. The order said the step was being taken as a precaution to keep students and children safe.

Under the order, every government, aided and private school, as well as all Anganwadi centres, in Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Kandhamal will stay closed from November 19 to November 21.

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The holiday could be extended. The order leaves it to the Collectors of these six districts to judge conditions on the ground and decide whether schools should stay shut after November 21.

Other Districts To Decide Locally

Collectors in the rest of the state have been asked to keep a close watch on the situation and make their own call on whether schools and Anganwadi centres in their districts should close.

Some districts have already done so. According to reports, educational institutions in Khordha and Malkangiri will remain shut on November 19 and 20.

Copies of the order were sent to the Chief Minister's office, the Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, the Chief Secretary's office, the School and Mass Education and Women and Child Development departments, and all Collectors. The state's Information and Public Relations department has been asked to publicise it widely.

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According to reports, the state has also cancelled leave for all government employees until November 22, and the six districts are under a red warning for extremely heavy rain on November 19.

Police Prepare For Landfall

Odisha Police have stepped up preparations across the seven districts of its Central Range, ANI reported. Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara, the range's three coastal districts, have been placed in the red zone and are under constant monitoring.

Acting on the Chief Minister's call for “Mission Zero Casualty”, police are working with district officials, fire services and disaster response teams to move people from vulnerable areas into cyclone shelters. The elderly, children, pregnant women, persons with disabilities and the sick are being given priority.

Eighteen teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) have been posted across the seven districts for rescue and relief work. Public access to beaches will be controlled, and special arrangements are in place for pilgrims and tourists in Puri. Residents can dial 112 in an emergency.

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When Akvan Is Expected To Hit

According to the India Meteorological Department, Akvan is likely to cross the North Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Odisha coasts, between Narsapur and Puri, by noon on November 20. It is expected to remain a severe cyclonic storm at landfall, with winds of 90 to 100 kmph gusting up to 110 kmph.

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