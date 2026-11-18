Wall Street is likely set for a rebound in AI trade as shares of artificial intelligence-related companies jumped on Wednesday during the pre-market session after Nvidia's stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings boost. The AI chipmaker's revenue forecast reassured investors about the current AI demand and the company's strong outlook following the exit of longtime CEO and founder Jensen Huang over his extra-marital affair scandal.

Nvidia ​shares rose 3.5% in pre-market trading after the chipmaker forecast fourth-quarter revenue at $130 billion, ‌nearly 3% above analysts' consensus estimate of $125.25 billion. The AI chip giant's third-quarter revenue came in at $115.84 billion, more than $6 billion above analysts' expectations of $109.10 billion, while fourth-quarter guidance of $130 billion topped the $125.1 billion consensus, according to LSEG.

Wall Street's neoclouds were buoyed by the earnings boost becoming the biggest gainers in the sector before the Street's opening bell. CoreWeave shares were up 5.7%, Nebius 7.3% and Iren 6.2%. The chip giant's earnings come at a tumultuous time for the company, following former CEO Jensen Huang's resignation last week.

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Chip ⁠stocks, widely regarded as among the biggest winners of the AI boom, were broadly higher. Advanced Micro Devices gained 2.9%, Broadcom added 2.9% and Intel climbed 1.8%. Memory chipmaker Micron Technology rose 3.2%, while data storage companies Western Digital and Sandisk gained 3.1% and 3.6%, respectively.

Photonic product makers Lumentum and Coherent , along with ​AI server makers Dell , ⁠HPE and Super Micro gained between 3.2% and 6% each. AI hyperscalers also gained modestly, with Oracle, Alphabet, Amazon.com, Meta Platforms and Microsoft up between ​0.4% and 2.8%.

Nvidia's third-quarter revenue came in at $115.84 billion, more than $6 billion above analysts' expectations of $109.10 billion, while fourth-quarter guidance of $130 billion topped the $125.1 billion consensus

Nvidia has been the centerpiece of ​the AI trade, supplying the chips that power most AI data centers, and its results ​are watched as a gauge of demand across the sector. Under Huang, the ⁠company has also financed infrastructure built around its chips, a strategy that has driven demand but ​also raised questions about circular funding between the chipmaker and its customers.

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