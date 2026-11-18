India's Ministry of Defence inked a contract worth Rs 1,976.40 crore with Israel Aerospace Industries for the upgrade and obsolescence management of Barak Point Defence Missile System onboard Indian Navy ships, according to a release from the Press Information Bureau on Wednesday.

"The upgradation of the system would ensure enhanced features and potent range anti-air defence capability of the Indian Naval platforms. As part of the contract, a comprehensive upgrade of hardware and software of the system would be undertaken," the release stated.

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The contract, under Other Capital Procurement Procedure, was signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi on Nov. 18, 2026.

This development comes after the Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, approved on Monday the initial clearance for defence procurement proposals estimated at Rs 2.12 lakh crore, in a move aimed at bolstering the operational capabilities of India's armed forces.

The procurement clearances span several categories of military equipment for the Indian Army, including vehicles designed for difficult terrain, mobile artillery, multi-purpose helicopters, air-defence systems and sophisticated drone platforms.

For the Army, the approved proposals include high mobility vehicles, self-propelled tracked gun systems, gun shot response systems, light multirole helicopters, very short-range air defence systems, platform-based counter-unmanned aerial systems, long-range unmanned aerial systems, surveillance uavs, integrated surveillance and strike systems, and long-range kamikaze drone systems.

The high-mobility vehicles are expected to improve troop movement, logistical support and operational readiness in difficult terrain. The self-propelled tracked gun systems will combine mobility with firepower, supporting mechanised formations during combat operations.

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The Gun Shot Response System is designed to provide real-time situational awareness, while the light multi-role helicopters will support reconnaissance, surveillance, combat operations, search and rescue, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions.

The helicopters are intended for use by both the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force. The proposed VSHORADS will help counter emerging aerial threats, including small, next-generation airborne targets.

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