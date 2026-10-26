Mega Defence Boost: Rajnath Singh-Led DAC Clears Rs 2.12-Lakh-Crore Procurement Push For Army

The Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, approved on Monday the initial clearance for defence procurement proposals estimated at Rs 2.12 lakh crore, in a move aimed at bolstering the operational capabilities of India's armed forces.

The procurement clearances span several categories of military equipment for the Indian Army, including vehicles designed for difficult terrain, mobile artillery, multi-purpose helicopters, air-defence systems and sophisticated drone platforms, according to an official release on Sunday.

For the Army, the approved proposals include high mobility vehicles, self-propelled tracked gun systems, gun shot response systems, light multirole helicopters, very short-range air defence systems, platform-based counter-unmanned aerial systems, long-range unmanned aerial systems, surveillance uavs, integrated surveillance and strike systems, and long-range kamikaze drone systems.

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The high-mobility vehicles are expected to improve troop movement, logistical support and operational readiness in difficult terrain. The self-propelled tracked gun systems will combine mobility with firepower, supporting mechanised formations during combat operations.

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The Gun Shot Response System is designed to provide real-time situational awareness, while the light multi-role helicopters will support reconnaissance, surveillance, combat operations, search and rescue, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions.

The helicopters are intended for use by both the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force. The proposed VSHORADS will help counter emerging aerial threats, including small, next-generation airborne targets.

Meanwhile, platform-based counter-drone systems are expected to strengthen the survivability of tanks against unmanned aerial threats on modern battlefields.

The approved surveillance and drone platforms are aimed at enhancing the Army's intelligence-gathering, target acquisition and strike capabilities, reflecting the growing importance of unmanned systems in contemporary warfare.

The DAC's Acceptance of Necessity represents an in-principle approval for procurement proposals and is an initial step in the defence acquisition process.

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