Anthropic Files SEC Form For US IPO To Go Public On Nasdaq; Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley Among Lead Bookrunners

Anthropic PBC has publicly filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the US, taking a major step towards a potential stock market debut as investor interest in artificial intelligence companies continues to grow.

The AI company has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “ANT”, according to its filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are among the lead bookrunners for the offering.

Anthropic has not disclosed the number of shares it plans to sell or the expected price range in the filing. The offering will include shares sold by the company as well as additional shares offered by existing shareholders. Anthropic will not receive any proceeds from shares sold by these existing investors.

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The company said there has been no public market for its Class A common stock before the offering.

Media reports have suggested that the IPO could value Anthropic at as much as $2 trillion, although the company has not confirmed a valuation or disclosed the terms of the offering.

Anthropic IPO: Revenue, Losses And Financial Risks

Anthropic reported revenue of $16.3 billion for the first half of the year, according to figures disclosed in the filing. The company also reported a net loss of $80.7 billion over the same period.

The filing cautions that Anthropic may not achieve or sustain profitability in the future, highlighting the financial risks associated with its expansion and investment in AI infrastructure.

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Anthropic also disclosed significant spending commitments, including plans to spend as much as approximately $114.5 billion with Google through 2033.

The company said it has more than 1,900 customers generating over $1 million in revenue on a trailing 12-month basis, underlining the scale of its enterprise business.

AI IPO To Test Investor Appetite

Anthropic's public filing comes as investors assess the growth potential of artificial intelligence businesses against the high costs of developing and deploying advanced AI models. A successful listing could provide investors with a new way to gain exposure to the sector and offer a clearer public-market valuation for one of the major companies developing advanced AI systems.

However, the IPO will also test Wall Street's appetite for AI companies amid concerns among members of the public, policymakers and technology experts about the risks posed by the technology.

Anthropic's filing warns of potentially catastrophic and existential risks to humanity associated with advanced AI. Such disclosures reflect the broader debate around AI safety and the possible consequences of increasingly capable systems.

The company's market debut will therefore be watched not only for its potential valuation and demand from investors, but also for how public-market investors assess its growth prospects, spending commitments, path to profitability and the risks associated with advanced AI.

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