Kawasaki Z300 Arrives In India With Ninja 300 Engine: Check Price, Specs And Key Features

Kawasaki has rolled out the Z300 in India, priced at Rs 3.24 lakh (ex-showroom), marking the entry point into the company's naked street bike range locally. The motorcycle shares its platform with the Ninja 300 but takes its visual language from the larger Z900, carrying the brand's “Sugomi” design philosophy down into the smaller displacement segment.

Engine And Chassis

Power comes from the familiar 296cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, tuned here to put out 40hp at 11,000rpm, 1hp more than the Ninja 300, and 26.3Nm of torque at 10,000rpm, a marginal 0.2Nm bump over its faired sibling, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Underneath the naked bodywork, the Z300 runs on the same tubular frame as the Ninja 300, with suspension handled by a 37mm right-way-up telescopic fork up front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear.

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The cycle parts carry over directly too: 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in a 110-section front and 140-section rear tyre, paired with a 290mm petal disc up front and a 220mm petal disc at the back for braking.

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Design And Features

Visually, the Z300 trades the Ninja's fairing for an upright, streetfighter stance, complete with a wide single-piece handlebar meant to keep ergonomics relaxed rather than committed.

Lighting duties are handled by a triple-LED headlight unit, consisting of two low beams and one high beam. Kawasaki has also equipped the bike with dual-channel ABS and a reverse LCD instrument cluster borrowed from the Ninja 500, though smartphone connectivity has been left out.

Stripping away the bodywork has also shaved some weight: at 175kg, the Z300 comes in 4kg lighter than the Ninja 300's 179kg. The bike carries over the same generous 17-litre fuel tank, a figure that stands out in this segment, along with a low 785mm seat height, and is available in Candy Lime Green and Metallic Carbon Grey colour options.

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Rivals

In India, the Z300 lines up against the KTM 390 Duke (Rs 2.85 lakh) and TVS Apache RTR 310 (Rs 2.30 lakh), both single-cylinder machines with sportier, more performance-focused chassis tuning. While it may not out-perform either on paper, the Z300's twin-cylinder engine should give it an edge in refinement, and the Kawasaki badge lends it a distinct appeal in a segment otherwise dominated by single-pot engines.

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