Bajaj Pulsar N250SS Vs Kawasaki Z300: Price, Engine, Features And Other Details

The Indian motorcycle market has two new street fighters for buyers considering an upgrade. Bajaj has launched the Pulsar N250SS with a revised engine and additional features, while Kawasaki has introduced the Z300 with a larger twin cylinder engine. Here is how the two motorcycles compare on price, performance and equipment.



Bajaj Pulsar N250SS Vs Kawasaki Z300: Price



The Bajaj Pulsar N250SS is priced at Rs 1,59,406, ex showroom Delhi. It sits above the standard Pulsar N250 and costs around Rs 14,000 more. The Kawasaki Z300, meanwhile, is priced at Rs 3.24 lakh, ex showroom India. This puts it roughly Rs 1.65 lakh above the Pulsar N250SS, making the choice partly dependent on how much buyers are willing to spend on additional performance and a twin cylinder engine.



Engine And Performance



The Pulsar N250SS uses a 249cc, air and oil cooled, single cylinder engine with a four valve head. It produces 25 hp and 22 Nm of torque, paired with a six speed gearbox. Compared with the standard N250, the updated model gets a small increase in output and an additional gear. The Kawasaki Z300 gets a 296cc, liquid cooled, parallel twin engine producing 39.4 bhp and 26.3 Nm of torque. It also uses a six speed gearbox. Its higher power output and twin cylinder configuration make it the more performance focused option on paper.



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Features And Equipment



The Pulsar N250SS gets a 5 inch TFT display with Google Maps mirroring, an electronic throttle body, ride modes and a Sports Shifter for clutchless upshifts. It also includes adjustable levers, a USB Type C charging port and dual channel ABS. The Z300 features a reverse LCD instrument console, dual channel ABS and styling inspired by Kawasaki's larger Z series motorcycles. Its wide handlebar and upright riding position are designed for street use, while the parallel twin engine is likely to appeal to riders who prioritise refinement.



Which Bike Should You Choose?



The Pulsar N250SS makes a stronger case for buyers seeking modern features and performance without crossing the Rs 2 lakh mark. The Kawasaki Z300 is aimed at enthusiasts willing to pay substantially more for its twin cylinder engine and Kawasaki streetfighter design.



These motorcycles represent two different ways to step into performance biking. The Pulsar N250SS brings useful technology within reach of a wider audience, while the Z300 offers a more premium twin cylinder experience. For buyers, the deciding factor is whether the Kawasaki's additional performance and character justify the price difference.



ALSO READ: Bajaj Pulsar N250SS Launched At Rs 1.59 Lakh With Six-Speed Gearbox, Quickshifter

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