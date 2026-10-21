Bajaj Pulsar N250SS Launched At Rs 1.59 Lakh With Six-Speed Gearbox, Quickshifter

Bajaj Auto has introduced the updated Pulsar N250SS in India, bringing changes to both its engine and features. The motorcycle now gets a revised four-valve engine, a six-speed gearbox and a quickshifter, along with an updated instrument console.

More Power from the 249cc Engine

The Pulsar N250SS is powered by a 249cc, single-cylinder, air- and oil-cooled engine that produces 25 PS of power and 22 Nm of torque. This represents a slight increase over the standard Pulsar N250, which develops 24.5 PS and 21.5 Nm. The additional output is accompanied by a revised transmission setup aimed at improving the riding experience.

Six-Speed Gearbox and Electronic Throttle

One of the key changes is the introduction of a six-speed gearbox, replacing the five-speed unit on the standard model. The motorcycle also gets a standard quickshifter, allowing clutchless upshifts and reducing the need to operate the clutch during acceleration, reported Autocar India.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: BMW F 450 RR Launch: Date, Expected Price, Key Features, Engine, Design

The new Pulsar N250SS also receives an Electronic Throttle Body (ETB) system with selectable riding modes. This electronic throttle setup adds greater control over throttle response across different riding conditions.

TFT Display Gets Google Maps Mirroring and Safety Features

In terms of equipment, the motorcycle features a 5-inch TFT instrument console with Google Maps mirroring, providing navigation information on the display. Other additions include adjustable levers and a USB Type-C charging port for charging compatible devices on the move.

The feature list also includes a hazard switch and Panic Brake Alert, which is designed to alert other road users during sudden or hard braking. These additions expand the motorcycle's convenience and safety-related equipment.

Premium Over the Standard Pulsar N250

With the N250SS, Bajaj has focused on improving the Pulsar N250's performance, transmission and onboard technology while retaining its 250cc single-cylinder platform. The combination of a six-speed gearbox, quickshifter, electronic throttle and TFT display distinguishes the new variant from the standard model.

ALSO READ: Want A Jawa Or Yezdi Bike? Festive Offers Bring Zero Down Payment Option

Priced at Rs 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Bajaj Pulsar N250SS targets buyers looking for additional performance and features in the quarter-litre motorcycle segment. Its higher price over the standard N250 reflects the upgrades to the engine, transmission and electronic equipment.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.