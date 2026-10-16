Want A Jawa Or Yezdi Bike? Festive Offers Bring Zero Down Payment Option

Planning to buy a Jawa or Yezdi motorcycle this festive season? Classic Legends, the company behind the Jawa, Yezdi and BSA brands, has introduced financing options that include zero down payment plans, subject to eligibility and lender terms.

What The Financing Offers Include

Under the festive schemes, eligible buyers can access funding of up to 100% of a motorcycle's cost, with interest rates starting at 5.99% and loan tenures extending up to 72 months, or six years.

Buyers may also be eligible for Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) schemes, which allow them to defer payments. Select financing options also offer no-hypothecation benefits. The precise terms and availability may vary by lender and scheme.

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Classic Legends has also introduced special ownership programmes for Mahindra Group employees. All offers are subject to eligibility, terms and conditions.

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What It Means For Buyers

Zero down payment financing can reduce the amount buyers need to pay upfront. A longer loan tenure can also lower monthly instalments, but may increase the total interest paid over the loan period. Buyers should compare interest rates, repayment terms and the overall cost before choosing a financing option.

Model-Wise Offer Details

The financing schemes cover motorcycles across the Jawa, Yezdi and BSA brands. However, Classic Legends has not specified which benefits apply to individual models.

Prospective buyers should contact an authorised dealer to confirm model eligibility, applicable interest rates, down payment requirements and other conditions before booking.

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Jawa, Yezdi And BSA Motorcycle Prices

Classic Legends sells motorcycles across three brands, with prices varying by model and variant.

Jawa's All Star 42 OG is priced between Rs 1.87 lakh and Rs 1.90 lakh, while the Jawa 350 ranges from Rs 2.11 lakh to Rs 2.22 lakh.

The Yezdi range starts with the Roadster at Rs 2 lakh and extends to the Adventure at Rs 2.33 lakh, which is offered with tubeless wheels.

BSA's 650cc range includes the Scrambler, priced between Rs 3.25 lakh and Rs 3.41 lakh, and the Gold Star 650, priced between Rs 3.42 lakh and Rs 3.65 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

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