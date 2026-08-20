Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf Now Available On Amazon, Flipkart: How To Buy

Jawa Yezdi has expanded the reach of its Roadster Red Wolf by putting it up for sale on Amazon and Flipkart, adding to its existing availability through authorised dealerships. The move fits into the brand's broader push toward digital retail, giving customers a way to browse and kick off their purchase from home before the process shifts over to a local dealer.

Design And Mechanicals

Drawing on Yezdi's motorcycling history from the 1970s, the Red Wolf comes finished in a deep red shade with generous chrome trim, giving it a distinctly retro roadster look. It runs on the 350 Alpha2 liquid-cooled engine paired with a 6-speed gearbox and an assist-and-slipper clutch. For long rides, the bike gets a relaxed seating posture, dual-channel ABS, and a 12.5-litre fuel tank rated for over 350 km of range.

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Pricing

The Roadster Red Wolf is priced at Rs 2,09,950, ex-showroom Delhi.

Buying It Online

Purchasing through Amazon or Flipkart starts with paying the ex-showroom booking amount on either platform. From there, a local authorised dealer steps in to confirm the order and walk the buyer through settling the remaining on-road costs. Registration, insurance and the final handover all happen at the dealership itself, while any accessories or add-ons still need to be bought separately through the dealer.

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Ownership Support

The motorcycle also comes backed by Jawa Yezdi's Ownership Assurance Program, which includes a 4-year or 50,000-km standard warranty, the option to extend coverage up to 6 years, roadside assistance for as long as 8 years, and an annual maintenance contract available for up to 5 years with nationwide support.

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