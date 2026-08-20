iPhone 17 Price Drops On Flipkart: How To Grab 256GB Model For Rs 46,455

Apple's iPhone 17 is currently available at a reduced price on Flipkart, with the 256GB variant listed at Rs 80,900, down from Rs 82,900. Buyers can lower the effective price further by combining eligible exchange and bank offers, with the listing showing a lowest effective price of Rs 46,455.

Direct Discount On The Listing

Flipkart is offering the iPhone 17 256GB at Rs 80,900, a discount of Rs 2,000, or around 2%, from its earlier listed price of Rs 82,900. The offer is currently available on the White colour variant, while other colour options are also listed.

Buyers looking for more storage can opt for the 512GB variant, which is listed at Rs 1,00,900. However, availability may vary depending on stock.

ALSO READ | Apple Splits iPhone 18 Launch? Pro Likely Set For Sept 9 Launch As Base Models Face 2027 Delay

Exchange Offer

Buyers can reduce the price further by trading in an eligible smartphone, with Flipkart advertising an exchange benefit of up to Rs 30,000 for an Apple iPhone 15.

The final exchange value, however, depends on the model, condition and eligibility of the device. Buyers should therefore check the value offered for their handset before placing an order.

Bank Offer

Flipkart is also offering a bank discount of Rs 4,445 through an eligible Axis Bank offer. When combined with the maximum exchange benefit, the effective price of the iPhone 17 can fall to Rs 46,455.

ALSO READ | iPhone 17 Pro Buyers Can Get Rs 11,000 Discount Ahead Of iPhone 18 Pro Launch. Here's How

The Fine Print

The Rs 46,455 figure is not the iPhone 17's outright selling price. It represents the lowest effective price after applying the maximum eligible exchange value and the available bank offer.

Buyers who do not have an eligible device for exchange or do not qualify for the bank offer will pay a higher price. The final cost will therefore depend on the offers available to each buyer at the time of purchase.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.