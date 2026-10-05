Mid-Air Emergency: British Airways Flight To Chicago Drops To 9,000 Feet Over Ireland

British Airways flight BA295 from London to Chicago declared an emergency as it dropped 9,000 feet above Ireland as per flight tracker data. It has transmitted the aviation emergency code 7700. Aircraft crews use this code to alert air traffic controllers regarding a general emergency that requires their urgent aid.

The flight was a Boeing 777-200ER, registered as G-VIIA. It took flight from London's Heathrow airport from Terminal 5 at about 11:50 a.m. in local time, and was headed for Chicago. The duration of the flight was expected to be eight hours and 40 minutes.

No further details regarding the flight were immediately available.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

(This is a developing story.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.