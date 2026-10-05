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Mid-Air Emergency: British Airways Flight To Chicago Drops To 9,000 Feet Over Ireland

The British Airways flight BA295 from London to Chicago transmitted the aviation emergency code 7700.

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Mid-Air Emergency: British Airways Flight To Chicago Drops To 9,000 Feet Over Ireland
The British Airways flight BA295 from London to Chicago transmitted the aviation emergency code 7700.
Photo Source: Unsplash

British Airways flight BA295 from London to Chicago declared an emergency as it dropped 9,000 feet above Ireland as per flight tracker data. It has transmitted the aviation emergency code 7700. Aircraft crews use this code to alert air traffic controllers regarding a general emergency that requires their urgent aid.

The flight was a Boeing 777-200ER, registered as G-VIIA. It took flight from London's Heathrow airport from Terminal 5 at about 11:50 a.m. in local time, and was headed for Chicago. The duration of the flight was expected to be eight hours and 40 minutes.

No further details regarding the flight were immediately available.

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(This is a developing story.)

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