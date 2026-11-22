Should you add shares of One97 Communciations Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Fortis Healthcare Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy PC Jeweller Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of ICICI Bank ​​​​​​Ltd.?

CA Tapan Doshi, Research Analyst, www.catapan.in and Ruchit Jain, head of technical research at Motilal Financial Services Ltd. provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Fortis Healthcare (CMP: Rs 825)

Doshi: Buy On Dips

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Add at lower levels.

Stocks fell after Supreme Court order.

Now you can see a swift recovery.

Bullish on the sector.

Paytm (CMP: Rs 1,740)

Jain: Wait And Watch

Not a buy at current levels.

Wait and watch

Shakti Pumps (CMP: Rs 358.15)

Doshi: Hold

Hold for now.

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ICICI Bank (CMP: Rs 1,640)

Jain: Hold

Hold the stock.

Continue to ride the way.

HDFC Bank (CMP: Rs 846)

Jain: Hold

Broader trend is positive for the private banks.

Hold exiting postions

PC Jeweller (CMP: Rs 14.05)

Jain: Sell

At 50 DEMA support, suggest an exit.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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