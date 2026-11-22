Gold and silver prices could face further declines next week after tumbling to their lowest levels in more than a year, with investors awaiting key US inflation readings and signals from the Federal Reserve for direction on the interest rate outlook, according to analysts.

Investors will also assess mid-month manufacturing and services activity data from major economies, before turning to US growth figures, housing indicators and durable goods orders. Inflation data will remain a key determinant of market expectations for the Federal Reserve's next policy moves, the analysts said.

Gold and silver are likely to remain under pressure, with further losses possible as markets weigh incoming economic indicators and reassess the outlook for interest rates, said Pranav Mer, senior vice president, EBG – commodity & currency research at JM Financial Services Ltd.

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On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures for December delivery plunged Rs 14,927 or 11% over the past week to close at Rs 1,21,778 per 10 grams, hitting a more than one-year low. It was last traded around these levels on October 30, 2025, when it was quoted at Rs 1,21,508 per 10 grams.

Silver futures for December delivery suffered a sharper fall, tumbling Rs 28,496 or 16.2%, also marking a more than one-year low. The metal was last quoted around these levels on November 3, 2025, at Rs 1,47,758 per kg.

"MCX gold witnessed a sharp sell-off last week, declining 11 %. The ongoing corrective trend extended as profit booking intensified across international and domestic bullion markets," said Jateen Trivedi, research analyst - commodity and currency at LKP Securities.

The rupee's appreciation, coupled with a steep fall in international gold prices, added to the downward pressure. A stronger domestic currency further weighed on MCX rates by lowering the rupee cost of imported gold, he said.

The rout extended to overseas markets, where Comex gold futures shed $370.9, or 9.5%, during the week to close at $3,515.4 an ounce. Silver fared worse, tumbling $8.05, or 16.4%, to settle at $41.07 an ounce.

"The sell-off in bullion gathered pace last week, with gold slipping towards $3,500 and silver falling to $41, both recording weekly losses of around 10-15%, respectively," Mer said.

Precious metals came under additional pressure after Federal Reserve policymakers adopted a more hawkish tone, strengthening market expectations that interest rates could remain elevated. Weakness across technology stocks, particularly those linked to artificial intelligence, further dampened investor sentiment.

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Silver also faced mounting pressure from falling industrial metal prices, with steep losses in copper and zinc adding to the decline, Mer said.

Mer said equity market selling also triggered liquidation in bullion, alongside buying in safe-haven bonds.

The US dollar remained firm, rising towards the 104-mark against a basket of major currencies, while Fed officials' comments pointed to interest rates staying higher for longer.

"Inflation issue is not only in the US, but across most other regions, including India and we may see rate hike coming there as well. The Fed fund futures are pricing in 96 % chances of a 25-basis-points rate hike in December," Mer said.

Diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflicts involving Iran and Ukraine have made little headway. US-mediated talks with Iran remain stalled, while the outcome of last week's discussions involving Washington, Beijing and Moscow on Ukraine is still uncertain.

Bullion markets could also see heightened volatility next week as the US Thanksgiving holiday shortens the trading week and thins market liquidity.

(With inputs from PTI)

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