Crude oil futures are likely to remain volatile next week as investors turn their attention to the November 29 OPEC+ meeting, where oil-producing nations are expected to decide their output policy for 2027.

Growing concerns over a global supply glut could keep prices under pressure, even as geopolitical developments in West Asia remain a key risk for the market, analysts said.

Brent crude is expected to trade in the $89-96 per barrel range, with traders also tracking developments around the Strait of Hormuz, said Ajit Mishra, senior vice president of research at Religare Broking. "Going ahead, Brent is likely to remain volatile in the $89-96 range. The November 29 OPEC+ meeting will be an important trigger," Mishra said.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

OPEC+ ministers are scheduled to hold a series of meetings on November 29 to decide production levels for 2027. The discussions come amid mounting expectations of excess supply, with forecasts of higher global output increasingly offsetting concerns over potential disruptions to oil flows.

The International Energy Agency has projected a supply surplus of around 2 million barrels per day in the current quarter. Recovering production from the Persian Gulf and record oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz have also eased concerns about supply availability.

For India, a sustained decline in crude oil prices could offer relief on multiple fronts, including inflation, pressure on the rupee and corporate margins, Mishra said. However, any escalation around the Strait of Hormuz could push prices higher, he added.

Domestic crude oil futures extended their losing streak for a third consecutive week as abundant supply expectations overshadowed geopolitical risks in West Asia, brokerage firm Choice Broking said.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures for December delivery declined Rs 587, or 7.09%, over the past week to settle at Rs 7,695 per barrel.

In international markets, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude benchmark, dropped $3.88, or 4.44%, over the week to settle at $83.41 per barrel. Brent futures for January delivery fell $3.27, or 3.41%, to close at $92.57 per barrel.

Brent posted a marginal gain on Friday but still recorded its third consecutive weekly decline, Mishra said.

Apart from the OPEC+ decision, traders will track weekly crude stock data from the American Petroleum Institute, US crude inventories, stocks at Cushing and inventory figures released by the Energy Information Administration.

Geopolitical developments will also remain in focus. Concerns over an immediate escalation eased after US President Donald Trump delayed decisions on military strikes amid Pentagon warnings about overstretched forces.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi maintained conditions for the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. However, ongoing Qatar-mediated talks suggest diplomatic efforts remain possible.

Separately, the US, China and Russia agreed at a trilateral meeting to boost the production and supply of refined petroleum products. Adding to the supply concerns, Goldman Sachs has warned of a potential global oil surplus next year, reinforcing expectations that supply-side developments will remain central to crude price movements.

Domestic commodity markets will remain closed during Tuesday's morning session on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Stock Markets This Week: FPI Flows, Crude Oil, Global Trends To Dictate Trend, Say Analysts

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.