The Federation of Indian Pilots has written to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, seeking urgent government intervention in the worsening financial and operational crisis at SpiceJet, warning that the airline's troubles could have wider implications for aviation safety and employee welfare.

In a letter to the minister on Sunday, the pilots' association called on the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to conduct an immediate financial and safety assessment of the budget carrier. It also urged the aviation regulator to examine how the airline's financial distress could affect crew welfare, human factors and its overall safety management system.

NDTV Profit has seen a copy of the letter.

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Flagging concerns over delayed or unpaid salaries, the FIP said financial uncertainty and job insecurity could take a toll on pilots' mental health and potentially discourage employees from reporting fatigue, operational concerns or safety-related deficiencies.

The association said employees facing financial pressure may hesitate to raise safety concerns for fear of adverse employment consequences, adding that a healthy safety culture depends on staff being able to report issues without intimidation or retaliation.

The letter also called for scrutiny of SpiceJet's available cash and working capital, outstanding salaries of pilots, engineers, cabin crew and other employees, and the airline's ability to maintain approved crew strength and comply with flight duty time limitation requirements.

The FIP has recommended mandatory annual financial health and safety-risk assessments for all scheduled airlines, backed by quarterly financial stress monitoring and early-warning mechanisms for carriers showing signs of distress.

The association also suggested an assessment of SpiceJet's Safety Management System, fatigue-risk management framework and employee safety-reporting environment.

Beyond regulatory oversight, FIP has proposed a series of measures to ease the financial burden on airlines. These include rationalising and reducing value-added tax (VAT) on aviation turbine fuel (ATF), examining the possibility of bringing ATF under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, and restoring a 25% reduction in parking and landing charges.

It has also suggested that the government consider conditional working-capital support for airlines that are financially viable but facing temporary liquidity pressures.

The intervention comes days after the DGCA issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet on November 17, seeking explanations over rising flight cancellations, operational disruptions linked to delayed payments and certain violations. The airline has been given seven days to respond.

Separately, SpiceJet's board approved a proposal on November 18 to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore to strengthen its financial position. Its domestic market share fell to 0.6% in September from 1.2% in August, according to the figures cited by PTI.

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