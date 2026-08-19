iPhone 17 Pro Buyers Can Get Rs 11,000 Discount Ahead Of iPhone 18 Pro Launch. Here's How

Apple's next-generation iPhone lineup could be just around the corner, but the current iPhone 17 Pro is already getting a sizable price cut, as the premium smartphone is currently available at a discount of more than Rs 11,000 on Vijay Sales' website, including bank offers.

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch the iPhone 18 Pro models next month, alongside its first-ever foldable iPhone. For buyers who do not want to wait for the next generation, the ongoing iPhone 17 Pro deal could make the current model worth considering.

Here's a closer look at the offer, specifications and whether the iPhone 17 Pro makes sense to buy right now.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Deal

The iPhone 17 Pro was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1,34,900. It is currently listed at Rs 1,29,590 on Vijay Sales' official website, translating into a flat discount of Rs 5,310.

There are additional bank offers that can bring down the effective price further. Buyers can avail of an additional Rs 6,000 discount on HDFC Bank credit card or debit card EMI transactions, as per reports.

Alternatively, customers can get Rs 4,000 off when using ICICI Bank, SBI Bank or AXIS Bank credit cards on EMI transactions.

With the Rs 5,310 price cut combined with the Rs 6,000 HDFC Bank offer, the effective discount can go above Rs 11,000.

However, bank offers and promotional deals can change, so buyers should check the applicable terms before making any kind of purchase.

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Apple iPhone 17 Pro Specifications And Features

The iPhone 17 Pro is powered by Apple's A19 Pro chipset and features a 6.3-inch OLED display. The screen supports Apple's 120Hz ProMotion technology and also gets an always-on display and an anti-reflective coating.

The display is protected by Ceramic Shield 2, which is designed to improve the phone's durability.

For photography, the iPhone 17 Pro gets a triple-camera setup at the back, with all three cameras using 48MP Fusion sensors. The setup includes a 48MP main Fusion camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera and a 48MP telephoto camera.

On the front, the smartphone features an 18MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The phone also comes with an industry-first deionised water vapour chamber, which helps prevent throttling during demanding workloads. This should be particularly useful for users who regularly play graphics-intensive games or perform other heavy tasks on the device.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro: Should You Buy It?

The iPhone 17 Pro remains a strong option, particularly for buyers upgrading from an iPhone 15 Pro or an older model. The A19 Pro chipset, triple 48MP camera setup and improved thermal management give the phone a solid set of upgrades.

Ceramic Shield 2 also adds to the phone's durability. However, the upgrade may not feel as significant for users who already own an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro, especially in everyday usage.

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At the current discounted price, the iPhone 17 Pro can make sense for buyers looking for a premium feel of an iPhone without waiting for the next generation.

However, those already using a recent Pro model should better wait, especially with the iPhone 18 Pro models reportedly arriving next month.

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