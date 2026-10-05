EFTA To Nuclear Energy: PM Modi Outlines Key Focus Areas In Talks With Swiss President

India and Switzerland on Monday moved to broaden bilateral cooperation, with the two sides exploring greater collaboration in commerce, investment, defence, nuclear power, infrastructure and emerging technologies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X that his meeting with Swiss Confederation President Guy Parmelin centred on expanding bilateral engagement across a range of sectors.

The discussions covered trade and investment in the wake of the India-EFTA agreement, defence manufacturing, nuclear energy, infrastructure and mobility, science and technology, as well as greater opportunities for students and professionals.

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The discussions included expanding trade and investment cooperation under the India-European Free Trade Association Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement. EFTA comprises Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

India and Switzerland also explored greater cooperation in defence, including military exchanges and opportunities in defence production. The two sides agreed to further strengthen bilateral collaboration in the nuclear energy sector, according to Modi's post.

An agreement covering transport, infrastructure and mobility was also signed during the engagement, aimed at providing a broader framework for cooperation in these areas.

Science and technology featured prominently in the discussions, with the two countries looking to promote joint research in areas such as healthcare, clean energy and space.

The two sides also signed arrangements concerning migration and mobility, alongside a Young Professionals Programme.

These initiatives are expected to create greater opportunities for Indian students, researchers and professionals seeking academic, research and professional exposure in Switzerland.

The talks also come against the backdrop of a broader investment commitment involving EFTA nations.

Under the India-EFTA economic partnership, EFTA countries have committed to work towards investments of $100 billion in India over 15 years, with the potential to support around 1 million jobs.

The latest discussions are expected to provide further momentum to India-Switzerland economic and strategic engagement.

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