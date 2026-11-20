Nov 20 Tarun Kapoor, advisor to the Prime Minister, on Friday flagged lack of cooperation from electricity distribution companies in scaling the electric vehicle charging network in the country.

He also said the government is open to additional funding for the charging infrastructure if required.

"DISCOMs sometimes are not very cooperative," Kapoor said while speaking at the SIAM's first Growth and Readiness for EV Infrastructure Dialogue on Friday.

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According to him, distribution companies sometimes demand a substantial amount when setting up charging stations, particularly high capacity ones, and there is a need for a dedicated officer in every distribution company to address this issue.

"The cost of putting up a charging station as you all know the higher part of the cost is behind the metre where sometimes the distribution companies demand a huge amount of money," he said.

"Particularly if the charging station needs a higher capacity, say going to 100 KW or more then sometimes they ask for quite a huge amount of money."

Kapoor noted that electric vehicles will be an important future source of electricity demand, creating a significant business opportunity for power distribution companies.

"We have been telling DISCOMs that now time has come to realise that EV is going to become one of their largest sectors for power consumption. And as a country we are entering a phase where there is surplus power available," he said.

Kapoor said the government is looking to encourage daytime charging rather than relying completely on overnight charging at homes. Charging facilities should increasingly be located at offices, workplaces, marketplaces and parking areas.

However, low utilisation at some of the existing public charging stations is also a concern, which impacts their maintenance and long-term viability.

Kapoor said some charging stations had utilisation levels of less than 1 per cent, making maintenance difficult for operators.

Adoption of electric vehicles in India is at an early stage, with faster adoption seen in two and three-wheeler segments. Charging infrastructure is one of the key bottlenecks to wider adoption.

Under the Rs 11,900 crore PM E-Drive scheme, the government has set aside Rs 2,000 crore to subsidise charging infrastructure, including up to 72,300 new public EV charging stations, battery swapping stations, and battery charging stations.

"There is a good amount of money available going forward to establish charging infrastructure. And I think the government would be willing to put in more funds also if need be," he added.

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