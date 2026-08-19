Will Your Old Case Fit iPhone 18 Pro? New Otterbox Leak Points To Identical Sizing

With Apple's iPhone 18 Pro launch just weeks away, accessory makers appear to be moving ahead of the official reveal. Two accessory makers, OtterBox and Astropad, have indicated that the new Pro model could have dimensions similar to the iPhone 17 Pro, potentially allowing some existing cases to fit both devices.

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Cases Already Surfacing

The claim surfaced after Bloomberg's Mark Gurman flagged on X that OtterBox appeared confident enough in the sizing information for cases marketed as compatible with the iPhone 18 Pro to surface at Best Buy ahead of Apple's official announcement. Gurman noted that the timing seemed premature given that key design questions remain unresolved.

Adding to the claim, Astropad's Matt Ronge said the assessment had been "confirmed by our suppliers too", responding directly to Gurman's post.

Why The Bet Is Risky

The claim is not without risk. Several reports this year have pointed to the iPhone 18 Pro potentially getting a larger battery, which could result in a thicker body and make older cases incompatible.

Even slight changes to button placement, body thickness or camera dimensions could also make an existing case unsuitable for the new model.

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Experts Urge Caution

9to5Mac's Ben Lovejoy pointed out that accessory makers have occasionally got unreleased iPhone dimensions wrong in the past and cautioned against placing case orders before a phone's official launch.

Until Apple reveals the iPhone 18 Pro and confirms its final dimensions, compatibility between cases for the two generations remains unconfirmed.

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