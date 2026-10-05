Navi Mumbai International Airport Expands Multimodal Transport Network Ahead Of Winter Schedule

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is expanding its public transport and ground mobility network ahead of the Winter Schedule, which runs from Oct. 25, 2026 to March 27, 2027, offering passengers multiple options including buses, taxis, autorickshaws, car rentals and airport shuttles.

The airport, operated by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), is positioning multimodal connectivity as a key part of its passenger access strategy, with options spanning Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will commence e-Shivai electric bus services from NMIA on Oct. 7. Fares from the airport will be Rs 450 to Pune, Rs 210 to Borivali and Rs 170 to Dadar East. Children below 12 years and women travelling with a National Common Mobility Card will be eligible for half-fare.

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The first phase of MSRTC services will connect NMIA with Dadar, Borivali and Pune, with buses operating from early morning to late night. The Dadar-NMIA service will run via Sion and Atal Setu, while the Borivali-NMIA route will connect CSMIA Terminal 1, Bandra and Atal Setu. The Pune route will have two daily services, one in the morning and another in the afternoon.

Services connecting NMIA with Thane and Nashik are planned by mid-November.

Chalo Bus currently operates 21 daily services connecting NMIA with Marol in Andheri East, Bandra, Dadar and the World Trade Centre in Colaba. Services operate at regular intervals during peak and non-peak hours, with additional capacity being added to cater to passenger and employee mobility during peak periods.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) operates seven dedicated airport routes, A1 to A7, connecting Terminal 1 with Kharkopar, Targhar, Belapur, Nerul, Panvel, Khandeshwar and the Airport Project Office. Belapur and Nerul services operate every 15-20 minutes during peak hours. Further links to Vashi and Panvel are also planned.

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The airport is also expanding its taxi and autorickshaw options to provide passengers with more flexibility for short- and medium-distance journeys. Uber Go and Uber Premier will operate from designated pickup zones, while Uber Auto will provide an on-demand option for shorter trips. Passengers will also have access to prepaid taxi and autorickshaw services, along with car rentals.

Bharat Taxi is scheduled to begin operations from Oct, 10 with a dedicated fleet of up to 40 vehicles.

NMIA will also have a complimentary inter-airport shuttle service connecting it with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). The shuttle will operate hourly and will be operated by Cityflo, Aarya and Chalo, providing passengers with a direct transfer option between Mumbai's two airports.

The service is expected to be particularly useful for passengers connecting between flights operating from NMIA and CSMIA.

NMIA said overall ground transport capacity across app-based taxis, car rentals, autorickshaws and buses is being scaled up to 4,594 vehicles. This includes 3,787 app-based taxis, 184 car rentals, 171 autorickshaws and 547 buses.

The airport is also deploying mobility signage, wayfinding systems and on-ground passenger assistance to help passengers navigate the transport network. Dedicated zones have been created for buses, shuttles, arrivals, departures and private vehicles.

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