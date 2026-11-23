Nvidia's board on Monday reinstated founder Jensen Huang as the AI chipmaking giant's chief executive officer (CEO) nearly 11 days after his abrupt exit following an extra-marital affair scandal with a businesswoman alleged to be a Chinese spy. Nvidia's market cap added over $980 billion after the announcement, leading to a 36% surge in the AI stock after Wall Street's opening bell. However, US President Donald Trump has confirmed that Vice-President JD Vance had a role to play in Huang's return to the Nvidia board. While speaking to CNBC, Trump said, 'Vance was involved in Nvidia decision.''

The board of directors said it unanimously voted to reinstate Huang following “a series of discussions and meetings” with him. The board added that it “received input from senior levels of the United States government” and that it is confident that Huang's reinstatement “poses no national security risk.”

Trump celebrated Huang's return to Nvidia on Monday, writing in a post on his social media site that the board made “the correct and proper decision” to reinstate him. Trump said the U.S. needs Huang's leadership to “ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy.”

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He reiterated that the U.S. government has “no reason to believe” that Huang's return poses a risk to national security, and that it “does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct.”

Huang and the board held their first conversations since his ouster on Saturday, and the group determined he would return as CEO during a second meeting on Sunday, the people said. Nvidia's cratering stock price played a role in accelerating those conversations.

“On a personal note, I have gotten to know Jensen, and he is a Great Patriot and National Treasure,” Trump wrote.

After reaching a record high of $243.37 per share on October 6, 2026, the company's market capitalization climbed to approximately $5.87 trillion. However, by November 20, its share price had fallen to as low as $125.53.

Following the affair revelations, investigations, and Jensen Huang's resignation as CEO on November 12, Nvidia's valuation slid below $4 trillion and fell to roughly $3.09 trillion by November 20, before rebounding to about $3.93 trillion ($167.14 per share)

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