iPhone 18 Pro Leaks: Smarter Siri, Stronger Battery, 'Cherry Red'? Five Things To Expect

With the standard iPhone 18 said to be arriving later than usual this cycle, Apple's September event looks set to be almost entirely about the Pro lineup. Ahead of that, a handful of leaks have zeroed in on five specific areas where this year's Pro Max could stand apart from its predecessor.

A Different Colour Story

Last year's Pro series broke from Apple's usual muted palette with orange and blue options, and the pattern looks set to continue. Renders circulating online point to a deep cherry-red shade potentially joining the 18 Pro lineup, giving buyers yet another departure from the brand's traditional metallic finishes.

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Smaller Node, Bigger Claims

Word on the chip front centers on a jump to Apple's A20 Pro, said to be built on a 2nm node rather than the process used for last year's A19 Pro. Shrinking the transistors that far typically pays off in two ways: snappier day-to-day performance and less power drawn to get there, both of which would also feed into how much on-device AI work the phone can handle.

Camera Flexibility Front And Centre

Perhaps the most tangible change under discussion is a shift to variable aperture on the main sensor, a feature that would let the camera physically widen or narrow depending on available light rather than relying purely on software. Word is the telephoto module isn't being left out either, with a wider opening reportedly on the table there too.

An AI-Sharper Siri

Siri itself is expected to get pulled further into Apple's AI push, with the assistant reportedly gaining sharper personalization and a broader ability to string together multi-step requests. Much of that extra intelligence is expected to lean on the A20 Pro's added headroom, potentially letting the phone handle more of those requests locally instead of pinging Apple's servers.

ALSO READ: Apple's Next AirPods To Have Cameras Too? Here's What Leaks Suggest

Endurance Without The Bulk

On battery, the story isn't necessarily a bigger cell so much as a more efficient one, chip-level power savings are expected to stretch runtime even if the physical battery stays roughly the same size. That said, some chatter still points to Apple pushing capacity past the 5,000mAh threshold outright.

None of this is confirmed by Apple, and specifics could shift before launch, but the direction of these leaks suggests a Pro Max built around sharper cameras, smarter software and a battery that lasts noticeably longer.

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