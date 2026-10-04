IPO Buzz: Orient Cables To Shah Investor's — Six Mainboard Listings Next Week, One SME Issue To Open

The primary market is set for a relatively quieter week, with one new SME initial public offering opening for subscription even as six mainboard companies are scheduled to make their stock market debut.

R.K. Fashion Accessories will open its IPO for subscription on October 5 and the issue will remain open until October 7. Meanwhile, six mainboard companies — AceVector, Runwal Enterprises, Orient Cables (India), German Green Steel & Power, SRIT India and Shah Investor's Home — are scheduled to list on the exchanges during the week.

R.K. Fashion Accessories IPO

R.K. Fashion Accessories will be the only fresh IPO opening this week. The NSE SME issue will be open from October 5 to October 7.

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The company is looking to raise around Rs 34.99 crore through a fresh issue of 42.67 lakh equity shares. The price band has been fixed at Rs 77-82 per share, while the lot size is 1,600 shares. At the upper end of the price band, the minimum investment for one lot is Rs 1.31 lakh.

The company is involved in the manufacturing through contract manufacturers and wholesale distribution of imitation jewellery, as well as the trading of branded cosmetics. Its shares are scheduled to list on the NSE Emerge platform on October 12.

Six mainboard IPO listings this week

Four mainboard IPOs — AceVector, Runwal Enterprises, Orient Cables (India) and German Green Steel & Power — are scheduled to list on October 5. The four companies collectively raised Rs 1,775.90 crore through their IPOs.

AceVector, the company formerly known as Snapdeal, raised Rs 420 crore through its IPO. The issue was priced at Rs 30-32 per share and was subscribed 4.93 times. The minimum investment was Rs 14,976 for a lot of 468 shares.

Runwal Enterprises raised Rs 500 crore through its IPO at a price band of Rs 290-305 per share. The issue was subscribed 2.5 times, with a minimum investment of Rs 14,945 for 49 shares.

Orient Cables raised Rs 552 crore through its IPO, which was priced at Rs 258-272 per share. The issue was subscribed 91.09 times, with the minimum investment pegged at Rs 14,960 for 55 shares.

German Green Steel & Power raised Rs 303.90 crore through its IPO at a price band of Rs 132-139 per share. The issue was subscribed 28.25 times, while the minimum investment stood at Rs 14,873 for 107 shares.

Two more mainboard IPOs — SRIT India and Shah Investor's Home — are scheduled to list on October 6. SRIT India's Rs 218.40 crore IPO was priced at Rs 123-130 per share and saw overall subscription of 125.16 times. The minimum investment was Rs 14,950 for 115 shares. The shares are scheduled to list on both the NSE and BSE.

Shah Investor's Home raised Rs 90.17 crore through its IPO, which had a price band of Rs 159-167 per share. The issue was subscribed 38.12 times, while the minimum investment was Rs 14,195 for 85 shares. The company is also scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE.

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