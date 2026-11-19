Bangladesh witnessed fresh violence ahead of a nationwide shutdown called by the banned Awami League, with crude bomb blasts in Dhaka leaving at least four people injured. Four others were killed in separate incidents, while the ancestral home of former interim government chief Muhammad Yunus was set ablaze in Chattogram.

Despite heavy security deployments across the capital, witnesses reported multiple improvised explosive device (IED) explosions, arson attacks and vandalism before daybreak.

In a sweeping 24-hour crackdown ahead of the demonstrations, Dhaka police arrested 565 people. Among those taken into custody was former education minister Nurul Islam Nahid, who was detained during an overnight raid at his residence. Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has vowed strict legal action against those responsible, stating that authorities will use audio and video evidence to identify the perpetrators.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ | Fresh Violence In Bangladesh: Protestors Clash With Police, Set Official's Vehicle On Fire

Unknown assailants set fire to Muhammad Yunus's ancestral home in the Panchlaish area of Chattogram. The blaze reportedly broke out in an unoccupied ground-floor room, while the families of Yunus's brothers live on the second and third floors.

The attack came after several Grameen Bank branches were set ablaze in different parts of Bangladesh, including Sylhet in the northeast, Rajshahi in the northwest, and Barishal and Faridpur in the southwest.

Clashes and arson attacks have spread across 28 of Bangladesh's 64 administrative districts over the past two days, with dozens of crude bombs detonated and vehicles set on fire. According to police reports, an attack by Awami League activists on a street march in the western district of Narail left two local leaders of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) dead.

Addressing parliament on Tuesday night, Prime Minister Rahman called for the "decisive defeat" of the Awami League, describing the party as a "terrorist outfit" and a "fallen, defeated, and ousted fascist force". Jamaat-e-Islami, formerly an ally of the BNP, is now the country's principal opposition party.

The latest clashes follow a period of interim governance led by Yunus after the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. During Yunus's tenure, the Awami League was dissolved, and thousands of its members were arrested on charges including lynching and mass murder. Mobs also vandalised monuments commemorating the 1971 Liberation War and demolished the Dhaka residence of Bangladesh's founder, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who was Hasina's father.

"Let us once again unite in the spirit of 2024, when we drove the autocratic forces out of this country, and ensure that those forces are decisively defeated," Rahman said.

ALSO READ | Bangladesh's Garment Wage Hike Could Hand India An Opening It Waited Years For

According to The Daily Star, BNP leadership has moved to counter potential political mobilisation by instructing its lawmakers to return to their constituencies immediately and rally grassroots activists on the streets, rather than relying exclusively on the state administration. The directive followed an appeal on Wednesday night calling for unity among "democratic forces" to prevent a resurgence of the Awami League.

These political manoeuvres coincide with a Thursday protest organised by the Awami League, marking the first anniversary of a special tribunal verdict. In that ruling, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was tried in absentia and sentenced to death for crimes against humanity related to the crackdown on the student-led July Uprising.

Hasina, 79, has been living in India since fleeing Bangladesh in August 2024. Dhaka has repeatedly sought her extradition under a bilateral treaty. Political tensions have intensified since July, when she announced plans to return to Bangladesh voluntarily in December, "at any cost", to face legal proceedings.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.