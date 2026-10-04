Strike For Strike: Yemen's Houthis Claim Attack On Saudi Aramco Facility In Retaliation To Sanaa Air Raids

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement has claimed responsibility for a missile and drone attack on Saudi Arabia's energy infrastructure, saying it targeted an Aramco facility in Riyadh in retaliation for Saudi-backed military operations in Yemen.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group launched long-range ballistic missiles and drones at the Saudi facility and described the operation as precise. He claimed the attack caused fires at the targeted site and warned that the Houthis would respond to any further escalation by Saudi forces.

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Saudi authorities and Saudi Aramco have not confirmed that the reported fire was caused by a Houthi attack. However, flames and a large plume of smoke were reportedly seen near an Aramco facility south of Riyadh on Saturday, adding to concerns over the security of Saudi energy infrastructure, as per the Al Jazeera.

The Houthis said their latest attack was a direct response to Saudi military operations in Yemen, including airstrikes against Houthi-controlled areas. Saudi-backed forces supporting Yemen's internationally recognised government have intensified military operations across several fronts, including areas around Taiz and Lahij.

Yemeni government forces reported 97 military operations targeting Houthi reinforcements around the Tor al-Baha front and Taiz axis. They claimed that the operations targeted about 260 Houthi fighters and destroyed or disabled 44 military vehicles. The figures could not be independently verified.

Meanwhile, Saudi-backed forces have continued airstrikes against Houthi strongholds in Sanaa, Saada and surrounding provinces. Health officials in Sanaa have reported dozens of casualties from recent attacks, while Houthi projectiles have contributed to heightened military tensions along Saudi Arabia's southern border.

The latest escalation follows the collapse of a fragile truce established in 2022. Fighting has since intensified across multiple fronts, including Taiz, Lahij and Marib, with regional reports suggesting that Saudi Arabia and Yemeni government forces could be preparing a larger offensive to reverse recent Houthi gains.

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The Houthis have expanded their territorial influence in strategically important areas, including positions near the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, a vital international shipping route linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden. Any sustained fighting in the area could threaten commercial shipping and regional energy supplies.

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