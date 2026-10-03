Saudi Arabia Weighs Multi-Front Offensive Against Houthis: Reports

Saudi Arabia is considering an offensive against Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen, including a coastal operation to regain control of the Bab el-Mandeb strait or coordinated attacks across several fronts, Reuters reported, citing regional and Western officials. Six people familiar with the preparations told Reuters that Yemeni forces overseen by Riyadh would lead the ground operation, supported by Saudi air strikes. More than 100,000 Yemeni troops could be mobilised, depending on its scale.

The plans aim to reverse Houthi advances last month, when the group moved down Yemen's coast and seized the strait, according to Gulf and Yemeni officials and Western diplomats cited by Reuters. Officials said Riyadh was weighing either an assault focused on Bab el-Mandeb or a wider campaign involving synchronised attacks in Al-Bayda, Marib, Taiz and Al-Jawf.

The timing remains uncertain. Sources gave estimates ranging from within a week to after the US midterm elections in early November.

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Bab el-Mandeb connects the Red Sea with waters leading towards Asia. Its importance has increased as an alternative shipping route following the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz during the Iran conflict, Reuters reported. Riyadh believes new peace negotiations cannot proceed while the Houthis control the strait, according to diplomats and a Gulf official.

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Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen's civil war in 2015 to support the internationally recognised government. A 2022 truce largely held until this year, when Houthi missile and drone attacks targeted Saudi shipping and oil infrastructure.

Washington is providing intelligence, targeting information and military advisers, Reuters reported. Saudi allies are not expected to participate directly in combat. Reuters previously reported that US President Donald Trump rejected Saudi requests for direct military support.

Pakistan and Turkey have supplied military equipment, officials said. Pakistan has also deployed troops to Saudi Arabia for border protection and missile and drone interception, but has made no decision to send forces into Yemen for combat.

France has announced defensive systems and troops to protect the Saudi Red Sea port of Yanbu. The offensive would depend on fragmented Yemeni factions previously armed and trained by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Analyst Mohammed Albasha told Reuters many anti-Houthi forces remained unprepared for a sustained campaign.

Former US ambassador Michael Ratney expected a limited operation focused on recovering coastal territory and restoring maritime traffic.

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